Video: How tech, data and geopolitics impact food

Corina DuBois, Author regarding a video discussion with Daniella Taveau, Dr. Molly Jahn, and Dr. David Bray, PhD on the intersection of new technologies and data with food.

The Global Food System is susceptible to significant disruption.

On May 28, 2020 – Daniella Taveau, Dr. Molly Jahn, and Dr. David Bray, PhD, Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Director shared a discussion on how tech, data and geopolitics impact food. The discussion focused on how these vulnerabilities have existed for sometime and how the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these issues, amplifying existing instabilities, inequities, and insecurities, and will continue to do so unless action is taken to address problems in the food system.



This 1-hour live discussion focused on how, as the number of people on the planet grows and as weather and climate-related risks begin to present themselves – combined with the human activities ranging from geopolitics to internal conflicts within countries – the Global Food System faces increasing risks of major disruptions. Simultaneous to these increasing stresses on the Global Food System, several important economies appear to be headed toward isolationism and many more economies are applying restrictive trade barriers. These actions will likely introduce even more impediments and vulnerabilities to the fragile Global Food System.