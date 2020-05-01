Corina DuBois, Author regarding a video discussion with Mona Nemer, Philippe Gillet, Luukas Ilves, Daniella Taveau, and David Bray on the key issues for safe pathways that advance both healthy communities and economy renewal for regions around the world.

Healthy economies require healthy populations. We must keep an eye on our knowledge gaps. And must equip our communities to be a part of the solution.

On April 30, 2020 – Mona Nemer, Chief Science Advisor to Canada’s Prime Minister, Minister of Science and Cabinet; Philippe Gillet, Chief Scientific Officer and Economy of Trust Lead – SICPA; Luukas Ilves, Head of Strategy – Guardtime; Daniella Taveau, Principal at Bold Text Strategies; and Declan Kirrane, Managing Director – Intelligence in Science shared perspectives on “How we can achieve both healthy communities and economic renewal“ as part of a live video discussion moderated by David Bray, PhD, Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Director on the key issues for safe pathways that advance both healthy communities and economy renewal for regions around the world.



This 1-hour live discussion included what the “new normal” might be for communities in the post-COVID era. Participants shared different views to inform strategies going forward, including acknowledging there is no binary “On/Off” switch to a pandemic. The reopening of factories, restaurants, sports stadiums, industries and regions will happen slowly and sporadically – informed by data both about the local population as well as whether it is possible to become re-infected by COVID-19 a second time as well as spread COVID-19 even after recovering from an initial infection. The participants acknowledged the only way to dial up and dial down economic activity is to distribute data on a scale, at a speed and with a precision never achieved globally. As should be clear by now, this needs to be done globally and in ways consistent with values of personal liberty and freedom.