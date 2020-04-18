Corina DuBois, Author regarding a video discussion with Dr. David Brin, Dr. Kathryn Newcomer, and Dr. David Bray on what technologies, investments, and policy actions could help us rebuild from COVID-19 on a global scale.

Rebuilding from COVID-19 requires partnerships to increase transparency, public trust, ethics, and a commitment of service to the public good.

On April 16, 2020 – Dr. David Brin and Dr. Kathryn Newcomer shared perspectives on “What technologies, investments, and policy actions could help us rebuild from COVID-19 on a global scale“ as part of a live video discussion moderated by Dr. David Bray, Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Director.



This 1-hour live discussion included discussion of what tech and investments show the greatest promise with the rebuilding and recovery from COVID-19? What policy actions would help us rebuild more intelligently – locally, nationally, and globally? What is the role of transparency, both in the public and private sector, in supporting good governance with the rebuilding and recovery efforts? In addition, the discussion highlighted the the role of countering polarizing misinformation as well as preserving individual privacy during the COVID-19 response and recovery too.