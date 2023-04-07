On February 6 at 4:17 AM, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northwestern Syria. This quake was followed by thousands of aftershocks causing more than six thousand buildings to collapse. The aftermath has left tens of thousands dead and injured, including 45,968 and 7,259 confirmed deaths in Turkey and Syria, respectively. Now that rescue operations have stopped, the exhumation of bodies has begun and the demolished rubble has been shoveled.

These tremors have had a devastating effect, which is only magnified by the fact that northwestern Syria and southern Turkey have been the center of the Syrian refugee crisis for over a decade. Millions of Syrians have faced displacement throughout these areas—a problem this crisis will further exacerbate, particularly among internally displaced people (IDPs), refugees, and LGBTQ+ people.

On February 12, the White Helmets, a volunteer organization that operates in parts of opposition-controlled Syria, declared northwest Syria a “disaster area” and announced their emergency response to the catastrophic situation. At the time, the White Helmets worked tirelessly to rescue families and children from under the rubble in Northwest Syria, but the required aid was unavailable. To make matters worse, the region had already been suffering from severe weather conditions and a lack of resources, shelter, and security before the disaster.

Because the humanitarian response operations for northwestern Syria are carried out from southern Turkey in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2672, the vast majority of United Nations agencies and international and local organizations settle in Gaziantep and Antakya. As a result of extensive damage in the region, the teams of these organizations were affected by this disaster in different forms, with at least one humanitarian response organization, GOAL, losing twenty-eight people—two in Turkey and twenty-six inside Syria—making the situation more tragic. Furthermore, people in this area, including some aid workers, have also been affected, with most families in Gaziantep sleeping in cars and shelters in the freezing cold without reliable food, water, and fuel sources.

This reality reflects one of the biggest challenges in the earthquake’s aftermath: responders are also in dire need. While many humanitarian organizations are trying their best, they are unable to operate at their maximum potential, as many humanitarian teams and United Nations agencies are already dispersed, as some of them are victims of the quake as well. This is what makes the catastrophe even more tragic for Syria.

Syrian refugees, IDPs, and LGBTQ+

IDPs inside Syria and refugees in Turkey were already vulnerable and faced enough struggle and discrimination. The devastating earthquake means that these groups will be even more vulnerable and suffer discrimination yet again as they restart from zero and rebuild their lives. As a vulnerable group, they are the most targeted in the crisis as they lack civil rights. I speak from experience as this is the seventh time that I have been displaced as a Syrian.

While international aid and rescue teams are working tirelessly on the ground, there is the risk that some of them will knowingly or unknowingly contribute to discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals, according to the Guardians of Equality Movement (gem), a Syrian LGBTQ+ organization. Some queer Syrians inside the country have expressed concern about receiving aid from specific organizations that are known to be homophobic and discriminatory. Additionally, transgender individuals are unlikely to seek medical attention for fear of being identified and persecuted during care provision by regime authorities, non-state armed groups, and even Syrian society. Following these earthquakes, LGBTQ+ individuals whose sexual identities have been exposed are at a higher risk of being captured, tortured, and killed due to a lack of security.

Sexual minorities, especially refugees, suffer from severe discrimination because of their sexual orientation, first and foremost. Those that are also refugees have another layer of problems as their exposure to displacement will add another layer of discrimination.

Such tragedies call for an exceptional and collective response by the international community. There needs to be a sensitive emergency response to care for the LGBTQ+ community, with implementation by specialized and sensitive organizations and staff. Thus, the UNSC should act with holistic actions and with great flexibility.

Lack of aid access for Syria

This earthquake has only added to Syrian’s suffering, with rescue and humanitarian teams in opposition and regime-held areas not having the capacities and resources to respond to such a disaster. Turkey has been the backup humanitarian line for northern Syria in case of emergencies over the years but is now in a state of emergency.

International aid and rescue teams have been sent to Turkey to aid, but Syria is not receiving the same type of assistance due to a lack of accessibility, security, and disruptions in supply chains throughout the country. In Syria, regime-controlled areas have more access to aid compared to the areas controlled by the opposition in the north of Syria. Many Syrians Civil society organizations and activists wanted to avoid normalization with Bashar al-Assad’s regime, which has exploited the earthquake to rehabilitate itself by calling on international donors to direct aid through Damascus, its capital, and remove sanctions.

Syrians have endured so much pain, loss, displacement, and suffering over the past twelve years due to war, conflict, drought, cholera, and a failing economy. The infrastructure in northwest Syria was already crumbling due to war and ongoing shelling. Hospitals have been targets for shelling by the Syrian regime and Russian forces over the years, limiting medical services to the rescued and causing residents to fear seeking services. For organizations struggling with access between Turkey and Syria, some border crossings, including Bab al-Hawa, are impassible due to earthquake damage. However, other border crossings may be traversable.

With all this in mind, the consequences of the earthquake should be dealt with in a holistic approach that mitigates the consequences of the earthquake, protects civilians—which is an international responsibility—and keeps in mind the deterioration of the situation in Syria and the loss of infrastructure, which exacerbates the security situation and, in turn, impacts global security.

Francois Zankih is a Syria human rights defender and public affairs activist.

Further reading

Image: FILE PHOTO: A damaged mosque is seen in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in rebel-held al-Maland village, in Idlib province, Syria February 24, 2023. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo