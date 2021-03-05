Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
ORIGINAL SOURCE

Related content from the author

Handler and Schroeder in New Atlanticist: The 5×5—Questioning basic assumptions in the cyber domain

Mon, Dec 14, 2020

How do you fix a flying computer? Seeking resilience in software-intensive mission systems

Defense organizations, by nature, confront unanticipated and highly impactful disruptions. They must adapt complex mission systems to withstand these disruptions and accomplish defined objectives. To ensure mission systems like the F-35 remain available, capable, and lethal in conflicts to come demands the United States and its allies prioritize the resilience of these systems.

Report by Trey Herr, Reed Porada, Simon Handler, Orton Huang, Stewart Scott, Robert Lychev, and Jeremy Mineweaser

Cybersecurity Defense Industry
Handler and Schroeder in New Atlanticist: The 5×5—Questioning basic assumptions in the cyber domain

Thu, Feb 11, 2021

The 5×5—Looking ahead for the Biden administration after a busy year in cybersecurity

It’s been a wild twelve months in the world of cybersecurity since the Atlantic Council’s Cyber Statecraft Initiative launched the 5×5 series. In celebration of the series’ one-year anniversary, experts plotted the year ahead.

New Atlanticist by Simon Handler

Cybersecurity Technology & Innovation
Handler and Schroeder in New Atlanticist: The 5×5—Questioning basic assumptions in the cyber domain

Thu, Feb 4, 2021

Protecting the new frontier: Seven perspectives on aerospace cybersecurity

The aviation community is experiencing unprecedented difficulties, while space is emerging as a new fronter with challenges of its own. But there are opportunities for experts across the aerospace sector to tackle its cybersecurity challenges.

Article by Simon Handler

Cybersecurity Space

Simon Handler

Assistant Director, Cyber Statecraft Initiative

Cybersecurity Middle East

Cyber Statecraft Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Emma Schroeder

Assistant Director, Cyber Statecraft Initiative

Cybersecurity French

Cyber Statecraft Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

(function() { function async_load(){ var s = document.createElement('script'); s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.src = ('https:' == document.location.protocol ? 'https://pi' : 'http://cdn') + '.pardot.com/pd.js'; var c = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; c.parentNode.insertBefore(s, c); } if(window.attachEvent) { window.attachEvent('onload', async_load); } else { window.addEventListener('load', async_load, false); } })();