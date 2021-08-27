These women fought for Afghanistan. Who will defend them?

Female soldiers of the Afghan National Army clean their weapons at a training center in Kabul on October 26, 2016. Photo via REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail.

After the fall of Afghanistan, many fear a Taliban assault on the freedoms Afghan women and girls have gained over the past twenty years. The militants have already assassinated some pro-government figures or killed others who simply dared to question Taliban authority.

One group is under unique threat given its professional responsibilities: the Female Tactical Platoon (FTP) of the Afghan Special Security Forces (ASSF), a 120-member unit that specialized in conducting searches, performing interrogations, and providing medical assistance to female civilians in a way that was respectful of Afghan cultural and religious norms.

Particularly necessary in remote areas where gender segregation was more rigid, the FTP faced rigorous training requirements similar to their male counterparts. Those included marksmanship, fast-roping, close-quarters combat tactics, cultural engagement, and search-and-investigation techniques. Members also received English and Pashto language training.

They represent the vanguard of an effort to open the hearts and minds of their compatriots—and now, as the Taliban steps up its brutal campaign of retribution, they need help from the international community. Last week, forty-six US senators sent a letter urging the Biden administration to protect Afghan women whose professions place them at a heightened risk of retaliation from the Taliban. This includes activists, human-rights defenders, judges, lawmakers, journalists, and, importantly, members of the FTP.

But more must be done to ensure the security of these women. This should include supporting safe houses in Afghanistan for women who may be targeted by the Taliban, funding humanitarian organizations that provide aid to civilians in Kabul, and expediting humanitarian visas for at-risk women and their families.

A forward-looking force

After the US invasion ousted the Taliban in 2001, two key motivations drove the integration of women into the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and the ASSF, the former’s primary offensive forces.

First, the Afghan government viewed boosting female participation in the security sector as key to fulfilling broader gender-equality goals during the reconstruction of Afghanistan. Its own 2008 National Action Plan for the Women of Afghanistan outlined this priority.

Second, integrating women into the ANDSF—and in particular establishing the FTP—addressed a gap created by Afghan culture. It was taboo for unrelated men and women to interact with one another, but with very few women in the ANDSF, this meant that male soldiers and police had no culturally appropriate way of interviewing, conducting searches of, or providing basic security services to civilian women. This operational gap hindered Afghanistan’s stabilization and security objectives.

Third, the United States and NATO supported integrating women into the ANDSF as a way to help fulfill United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security. NATO gender advisers worked diligently with their counterparts in the Afghan ministries of Defense and Interior to break down assumptions about women working in the security sector by facilitating incentive structures and training to improve women’s retention rates in the ANDSF. The NATO Resolute Support mission also provided expert advice on hashing out the ANDSF’s sexual harassment and assault policy.

Since fiscal year 2014, the US Congress has required the Department of Defense to spend at least ten million dollars annually in every National Defense Authorization Act to support women in the ANDSF. In practice, this mostly funded the construction of facilities—such as women’s barracks, training centers, and on-base childcare—purchased uniforms and equipment, and provided training. These efforts collectively contributed to the establishment of the FTP.

A small but elite force, members of FTP came to represent the best soldiers in Afghanistan. Motivated by the chance to serve their country, they supported highly sensitive ASSF counterterrorism missions, including those to degrade the influence of the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan.

Fighting on many fronts

But over twenty years, integrating women into the ANDSF proved slow and incremental, often mired by corruption and the sclerotic Afghan bureaucracy. Women also face an array of problems resulting in low recruitment and retention. According to a February 2021 report on gender equality from the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), women in the ANDSF “are subject to frequent bullying, discrimination, sexual impropriety, and assault.” They also deal with social stigmas and resistance from the communities in which they work.

The cultural climate within Afghanistan and the ANDSF put women in a double bind: As soldiers, they were called into question because they were women—but as women expected to perform gender-based duties, they were called into question because they were soldiers.

Serving in the ANDSF was dangerous enough for women even before US and NATO forces left. Now, as the international military presence rapidly departs, women in the ANDSF—specifically those in the FTP—face considerable risk simply because of what they represent for Afghanistan.

While the Taliban has long sought retribution against Afghans who supported coalition forces, especially women, the group ramped up its efforts in April after US President Joe Biden announced the imminent withdrawal of US combat troops. Since then, both men and women in the ANDSF have received death threats, with the Taliban going door-to-door hunting those believed to be US supporters. For example, in July, the Taliban killed at least seven Afghan pilots trained by the United States and NATO.

Defending the defenders

Apart from being seen as coalition allies, members of the FTP also wield a capability the Taliban does not: engaging with Afghan civilians, specifically women and girls. Although the Taliban does not employ women in ground-combat roles, it understands the tactical implications of an all-female force trained to work with local populations of women—making FTP members a prime target.

Taking aim at the FTP would still be useful for the Taliban, even though the ANDSF has collapsed. Doing so would serve two ends: eliminating those who are more likely to be supportive of the United States, NATO, or a democratic Afghanistan, as well as neutralizing any potential resurgence of a force specifically designed to liaise between security forces and the half of the Afghan population most motivated to undermine Taliban control.

The members of the FTP are living reminders of what access to education, health care, and economic opportunity enable women to accomplish. They demonstrated not only that Afghan women can participate in the security sector, but also that local communities are better off when they do. They’ve shown that women can embody different identities outside of traditional gender norms and outside of their relationships to male relatives.

These women are not only someone’s wife, sister, aunt, or mother—they are also soldiers, police, investigators, and operators. They represent an Afghanistan particularly threatening to the Taliban—and one that the international community must protect over the coming weeks.



Cori Fleser is a nonresident senior fellow with the Transatlantic Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. She is a NATO2030 Young Leader and an expert adviser to foreign and US defense and military institutions on women, peace, and security policies, programs, and initiatives.

