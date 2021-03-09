Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
ORIGINAL SOURCE

Related content from the author

Wed, Feb 24, 2021

Binnendijk and Skaluba in Defense One: NATO Should Always Work From Home

Christopher Skaluba and Hans Binnendijk co-published a commentary piece about how NATO has been impacted with stay at home orders from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the News by Christopher Skaluba, Hans Binnendijk

Coronavirus Europe & Eurasia
Doyle, Olden, Scheunemann, and Skaluba in New Atlanticist: Why NATO should adopt a feminist foreign policy

Wed, Oct 14, 2020

Seek membership for Mexico

Building a relationship between NATO and Mexico may be the key to keeping a rapidly changing America invested in European security.

NATO 20/2020 by Christopher Skaluba, Gabriela R. A. Doyle

Europe & Eurasia Mexico
Doyle, Olden, Scheunemann, and Skaluba in New Atlanticist: Why NATO should adopt a feminist foreign policy

Wed, Oct 14, 2020

Rethink and replace two percent

NATO’s two percent metric is reductive and politically fraught but offers lessons for better ways to measure burden sharing.

NATO 20/2020 by Derek Chollet, Steven Keil, and Christopher Skaluba

Defense Policy Europe & Eurasia

Christopher Skaluba

Director, Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Security & Defense

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

Gabriela R. A. Doyle

Program Assistant

NATO Security & Defense

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

Leah Scheunemann

Deputy Director, Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Security & Defense

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

(function() { function async_load(){ var s = document.createElement('script'); s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.src = ('https:' == document.location.protocol ? 'https://pi' : 'http://cdn') + '.pardot.com/pd.js'; var c = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; c.parentNode.insertBefore(s, c); } if(window.attachEvent) { window.attachEvent('onload', async_load); } else { window.addEventListener('load', async_load, false); } })();