Joseph Lemoine, Yomna Gaafar, and Dan Negrea present the Freedom and Prosperity Center at the Liberty Forum

NOVEMBER 17, 2022- The Freedom and Prosperity Center spoke at the 2022 Liberty Forum in New York, New York. Hosted by the Atlas Network, a key partner of the Center, the Forum featured over 500 activists and policymakers from around the world.

Senior Director Dan Negrea gave an overview of the Center’s goals and accomplishments since its launch in June 2022. Deputy Director Joseph Lemoine followed with an interactive presentation detailing the methodology and results of the inaugural Freedom and Prosperity Indexes, while Assistant Director Yomna Gaafar discussed the Freedom and Prosperity Reform Grants, given in partnership with the Atlas Network to innovative policymakers around the world.

The team presented their video on their 2022 Reform Grantees, produced in conjunction with Thinking Out Loud. Each grantee- Center for Development and Enterprises Great Lakes in Burundi, Centre for Civil Society in India, Foundation for Economic Freedom in Philippines, and COMEXI in Mexico- was featured in the video along with their reform project.

“These grants bring Burundi labor markets crucial resources for creating opportunity for all people living in this country”

– Manirakiza Aimable, Center for Development and Enterprises Great Lakes

The Center finished their presentation answering questions from the audience and inviting them to apply for the next round of reform grants.