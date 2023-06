On May 18, the Atlantic Council’s Iraq Initiative hosted Dr. Azzam Alwash, Founder and CEO of Nature Iraq, for a private hybrid roundtable discussion on Iraq’s environmental crisis and future efforts to address climate change. Iraq Initiative Director Dr. Abbas Kadhim moderated the conversation.

Related Experts: Abbas Kadhim

Image: Image: Atlantic Council’s Iraq Initiative Director Dr. Abbas Kadhim and Dr. Azzam Alwash at the roundtable on May 18th, 2023.