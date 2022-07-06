Myanmar’s “Rohingya Genocide”: A Conversation with Dr. Ronan Lee

After a military coup in February 2021, Myanmar relapsed into a military dictatorship after more than a decade long hiatus and experimentation with democracy. The group that suffered the most under more than half a century of military rule is the Rohingyas, an ethnic minority in Myanmar’s Rakhine State. Myanmar revoked their citizenship in 1982 and essentially made them stateless, basing this on a controversial “135 indigenous race theory” which deems groups who do not have pre-colonial ancestry as “foreign”. When Myanmar turned into a quasi democracy in 2010, the Rohingyas were given identity cards which were rescinded subsequently in 2015. The decades-long social and political exclusion transformed into genocidal violence in August 2017, when more than eight hundred thousand Rohingyas fled to neighboring Bangladesh. This event was deemed by the United Nations as a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing”. Despite the brutal discrimination of Rohingya Muslims, it was not until 2022 when the United States publicly and formally recognized the Burmese military-led genocide and crimes against humanity against Rohingyas.

Dr. Ronan Lee’s book Myanmar’s Rohingy Genocide: Identity, History, and Hate Speech sheds light on Rohingya identity, history, and culture, contributing significantly to the study of the Rohingya people, and different stages of the genocide. Dr. Lee’s book draws on thousands of hours of interviews and testimonies from the Rohingya themselves to assess and outline the full scale of the disaster. In his discussion on the depth of the Rohingya oppression, Dr. Lee also highlights the implications of the genocide on other ethnic and religious minorities on the social periphery.

To understand the dynamics of the genocide, the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center hosted an interview between Dr. Rudabeh Shahid and Dr. Ronan Lee to discuss the difficulties in conducting the study and current book ban in Myanmar, post-coup Rohingya conditions, and wider repercussions for the South Asian region.

This interview was recorded on June 29, 2022.

The South Asia Center serves as the Atlantic Council’s focal point for work on the region as well as relations between these countries, neighboring regions, Europe, and the United States. Learn more

Related content

Related Experts: Rudabeh Shahid

Image: Rohingyas are seen inside a tent as they wait to board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain