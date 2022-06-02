IN THIS EPISODE

Will the EU negotiations with North Macedonia open during June’s European Council meeting after 17 years of being a candidate country? What will happen to the European dream in the Balkans if Bulgaria continue to veto North Macedonia’s accession talks? What are the possible scenarios to push forward the enlargement process and could the two staged accession process be a good idea for the Balkans? Former Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Nikola Dimitrov talks to #BalkansDebrief with Ilva Tare about a change in the approach towards the European accession process.

ABOUT THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST