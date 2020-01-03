Fri, Jan 3, 2020 US airstrikes on Qasem Soleimani Press and Members Call by Atlantic Council Conflict Iran Iraq Middle East United States and Canada A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo taken early in the morning of September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout

Following US airstrikes in Baghdad that killed Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Atlantic Council experts Abbas Kadhim, Kirsten Fontenrose, Barbara Slavin, Thomas Warrick, and William Wechsler unpack the expected reaction from Iran and Iraq, the increased threat risk, and what can be expected next from the Trump Administration.

This press and members call took place Friday, January 3 from 1:00 p.m. ET to 2:00 p.m. ET.

