Fri, Jan 3, 2020

US airstrikes on Qasem Soleimani

Press and Members Call by Atlantic Council

A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo taken early in the morning of September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout

Following US airstrikes in Baghdad that killed Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Atlantic Council experts Abbas Kadhim, Kirsten Fontenrose, Barbara Slavin, Thomas Warrick, and William Wechsler unpack the expected reaction from Iran and Iraq, the increased threat risk, and what can be expected next from the Trump Administration.

This press and members call took place Friday, January 3 from 1:00 p.m. ET to 2:00 p.m. ET.

Participants

Abbas Kadhim

Director, Iraq Initiative

Arabic English

Iraq Initiative

Kirsten Fontenrose

Director, Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Thomas S. Warrick

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Barbara Slavin

Director, Future of Iran Initiative

Future of Iran Initiative

Moderated by

William F. Wechsler

Director

Conflict Defense Policy

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

