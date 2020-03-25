Corina DuBois, Author regarding a video discussion with David Bray, PhD, Director Atlantic Council GeoTech Center

COVID-19 is now a pandemic.

On March 16, 2020 — the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Director, David Bray, did a live video discussion with Singularity University on the topic of “What Lessons Can We Learn About COVID-19 From Responding to Other Outbreaks?”



Dr. Bray previously served in variety of leadership roles in turbulent environments involving people, technology and data for public good. These roles include bioterrorism preparedness and response from 2000 to 2005, time on the ground in Afghanistan in 2009, serving as the executive director for a bipartisan national commission on research and development, and as a transformational, nonpartisan federal agency senior executive in change-adverse environments. He also has advised six different startups and is both an Eisenhower Fellow as well as Marshall Memorial Fellow.



Below the video of that timely discussion.