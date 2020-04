#AlertaVenezuela is leading the way in identifying, exposing, and explaining disinformation within the context of one of the Western Hemisphere’s largest crises in recent history, where the fight for control of the information space will continue to pose a challenge for the region.

Pro-Maduro accounts used a hashtag inauthentically on Twitter to welcome Venezuelans

Pro-Maduro accounts trended the Twitter hashtag #BienvenidosALaPatria [“Welcome to the Fatherland”] on April 5, while hundreds of Venezuelans defied the national quarantine in Colombia to return to their hometowns. The hashtag showed signs of traffic manipulation.



The accounts used narratives accompanying the hashtag to misleadingly claim that Venezuelans are going back home because of Colombian labor abuseand xenophobia. On April 4, media outlets reported displacements after the Simón Bolívar Bridge was reopened. Qatari state-funded broadcaster Al Jazeera published an article on April 6 based on the stories of Venezuelans who decided to walk over 600 miles to reach the border after facing evictions and loss of income in Colombia, because back in their hometowns, “we will not have to pay rent.”



Colombian and Venezuelan authorities reported between 600 to 800 Venezuelans crossed the border on April 4. Laidy Yorveys Gómez Flórez, governor of Venezuela’s Tachira state, stated on April 4 that she expects around 10,000 Venezuelans will cross the border by foot through legal checkpoints and illegal trails “throughout the course of this week.”

Maduro’s Ministry of Communication first tweeted the hashtag #BienvenidosALaPatria on March 5, one day after displacements occurred in the Colombia-Venezuela land border via the Simón Bolívar Bridge. According to a search using social media listening tool Brandwatch, 11,127 accounts used the hashtag 15 times each on average, reaching a total of 169,652 mentions. The number is significantly high; in organic campaigns the DFRLab analyzed in the past, the average number of posts was always less than two per user.



Activity of the most-engaged accounts using #BienvenidosALaPatria also suggests patterns of inauthentic behavior. Approximately 10 percent of the 11,127 accounts posted 84 percent of all mentions. In addition, these accounts posted on average 128 tweets apiece, suggesting that a group of accounts utilized the hashtag multiple times to cause it to trend on Twitter. Among the most-engaged accounts were @jhonathan1505 and @amelia74698445. These accounts mentioned the hashtag 1,103 and 638 times, respectively. @jhonathan1505 and @amelia74698445 have previously promoted pro-Maduro hashtags, showing similar signs of traffic manipulation.



Maduro’s Ministry of Communication tweeted that the displacement of Venezuelans occurred due to what they claimed to be the Colombian government’s “xenophobia” and its supposed “rejection” of COVID-19 testing equipment offered by Maduro. The ministry’s post mentioning the hashtag received 1,300 retweets and 775 likes. Other pro-Maduro accounts announced assistance to Venezuelans coming back from Colombia. In another Twitter post, Freddy Bernal, named by the Maduro Regime as “Táchira’s Protector,” guaranteed the protection of “each Venezuelan” crossing the border.

Maduro’s Ministry of Communication promoted the hashtag #BienvenidosALaPatria, one day after Venezuelans crossed the border from Colombia. (Source: DFRLab via@Mippcivzla/archive)

Meanwhile, a video circulated on Twitter showed Venezuelans arriving at a bus terminal in San Antonio, the city closest to the Simón Bolívar Bridge. In the video, Venezuelans complained they did not receive the complete assistance promised by Venezuelan authorities, claiming that children and pregnant women were forced to sleep outdoors for three days in bus terminal parking lots. They denounced authorities for not allowing them to go beyond the terminal, as well as the lack of food. The video went viral and was retweeted by journalist Sergio Novelli and David Smolansky, commissioner of the Organization of American States for Venezuelan refugees and the migrant crisis.

Tweet by exiled journalist Sergio Novelli garnered 1,100 retweets, while a tweet by Smolansky garnered 865 retweets. (Source: DFRLab via @SergioNovelli/archive, left; @dsmolansky/archive, right)

On April 1, Colombian legacy radio station La FM published an article with statements by Bogotá Mayor Claudia López about humanitarian assistance to Venezuelans. López said the national government has a duty to assist Venezuelan migrants but has “consistently failed.” López then stated that her office does not currently have the capacity to provide more assistance to the Venezuelans, which sparked pushback online and false claims of xenophobia. The mayor explained that the national government, specifically Migración Colombia (a department of the Ministry of External Relations), should be the ones responsible to help Venezuelans during the quarantine. López said the city assigned a budget for education, food and healthcare for Venezuelans for three years, but now Migración Colombia has to be in charge of their assistance. Regarding the March 31 public protests of migrants asking for humanitarian assistance, López said they included 1,200 people – 80 percent Venezuelans – evicted by their landlords. The article garnered 362,100 engagements on Facebook and Twitter between April 1-6, according to a query using social media listening tool BuzzSumo.



On April 5, the independent Venezuelan media outlet Efecto Cocuyo published “Siete estados del país registran fallas de conectividad a Internet, reporta Venezuela Sin Filtro” (“Seven states registered internet connectivity problems, according to Venezuela Unfiltered.”) The article showed that seven out of 23 states experienced a drop in internet connectivity. According to the report, states in the west of Venezuela were experiencing between 15 percent and 59 percent internet connectivity. The failure apparently occurred after a fire broke out in Caracas at the internet service provider CANTV, where a similar emergency occurred on February 8, 2020. Public services such as internet access have been restricted because of infrastructure failures and censorship.Efecto Cocuyo also described Venezuela’s western region as experiencing other public service failures ever since a “mega-electrical outage” in March of 2019. According to Netblocks, which tracks Internet disruptions and shutdowns worldwide, the Maduro regime was one of the most active internet censors in the world in 2019.

The hashtag #RenaceLaFuriaBolivariana (“The Bolivarian fury reborn”) trended on Twitter between April 2-4, 2020, according to Trendinalia. The hashtag trended after a similar message, “La Furia Bolivariana,” was found paintedoutside the houses of opposition members on March 28.

Pido, junto al cese de las amenazas militares, el fin de las sanciones ilegales y el bloqueo que restringe el acceso a insumos humanitarios, tan necesarios hoy en el país. Les pido, con el corazón en la mano, que no permitan que su país se vea arrastrado, una vez más, a otro conflicto interminable, otro Vietnam u otro Irak, pero esta vez más cerca de casa.”

“I ask for [to the American people], in addition to an end to military threats, the end of illegal sanctions and of the blockade that restrict access to much-needed humanitarian supplies. I ask, with my hand over my heart, that you not allow your country to become embroiled once again in another endless conflict, another Vietnam or another Iraq, this one closer to home.” – Nicolás Maduro on Twitter on April 5. Maduro sent a public letter to the United States people after the U.S. government announced it would deploy an anti-drug operative near the Venezuelan coast on April 1.

Por falta de gasolina 62 por ciento del personal de salud no pudo ir a trabajar; 84 por ciento del personal de salud no pudo echar gasolina; y 66 por ciento pasó entre ocho y 20 horas en cola para echar gasolina. Si no se garantiza el acceso a la gasolina al personal más importante en esta crisis, que es el personal de salud, ¿cuál es la capacidad real para atender esta enfermedad?”

“Because of a lack of access to fuel, 62 percent of healthcare personnel cannot go to work; 84 percent cannot fill up their tanks; and 66 percent spend between eight to 20 hours in line to get gas. If access to fuel is not made absolutely accessible to healthcare personnel – who are at the frontlines of this crisis – then how much capacity is there realistically to address this pandemic [COVID-19]?”. – José Manuel Olivares, opposition representative of the National Assembly, on El Pitazo on April 4.

