How have tensions over the last few years shaped Europe’s view of the US-European relationship? In the midst of historic unity between Europe and the United States, uncertainty still remains a key worry across Europe about the future of transatlantic relations.

In the first episode of the re-launched #AtlanticDebrief series, acting director Jörn Fleck speaks to Liana Fix, programme director for international affairs at Körber-Stiftung, and Europe Center senior fellow Damir Marusic about Körber-Stiftung’s Policy Game and report Europe home alone.

How do European policymakers see the potentially of a transatlantic divide? Can Europe do anything now to increase their ability to act? This Körber Policy Game brought together a group of participants from France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom to game out policy options for Europe in case of a shift in US domestic and foreign policy and a breakdown of the transatlantic relationship.

