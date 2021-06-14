Building on the Bipartisan Recommendations of the Commission on the Geopolitical

Impacts of New Technologies and Data GeoTech – Thriving in the Decade Ahead

Having successfully launched the Center amid the pandemic; produced 35+ live GeoTech Hours and numerous GeoTech Cues and additional timely analyses; hosted several “tech for good” events including AgriTechAction in November 2020 and a new conference with the Embassy of Finland on “data for good”; convened discussions and released a report on smart partnerships for global challenges involving AI and China; as well as deliberated and provided a landmark set of bipartisan recommendations for the Commission on the Geopolitical Impacts of New Technologies and Data – the GeoTech Center is ready for its next big steps for the second half of 2021 and beyond.

With the release of the bipartisan recommendations on tech, data, and geopolitics – the Atlantic Council will now parlay the results of its efforts in 2020 and the first half of 2021 to focus on three key activities:

1. Evaluating – Good tech choices and measurable policy solutions We will provide timely updates via our GeoTech Cues & analyses

We will also launch a global collaboration platform to engage our expert network of Fellows, Action Council members, and Partners

We will track progress towards key goals based upon the GeoTech Commission’s recommendations Good tech choices and measurable policy solutions, tied to key goals from the bipartisan Commission’s recommendations.

2. Engaging – Global data, tech, and geopolitical foresight We will host foresight events, such as our upcoming conference with the Embassy of Finland and our AgriTechAction endeavors

We will host “The GeoTech Hour” regularly to broaden horizons on global data, tech, and geopolitical foresight

We will produce reports combining stakeholder engagement and foresight, focusing on Smart Partnerships for Global Challenges Global data, tech, and geopolitical foresight, to better inform cross-sector and international collaborations.

The Atlantic Council GeoTech Center will do these three key activities of Evaluating, Engaging, and Educating by building upon the strong foundation provided by the bipartisan report of the Commission on the Geopolitical Impacts of New Technologies and Data, including the comprehensive set of recommendations below spanning the seven focus areas of the report and crucial work regarding work with Strategy, Governance & Leadership, Capabilities, and International Allies necessary to thrive in the GeoTech Decade Ahead.

True to the Atlantic Council’s mission of “shaping the future together”, these activities will shape the global future of data and tech together, to ensure it is one that uplifts people, prosperity, and peace globally.

We hope you will join us in shaping the future ahead.