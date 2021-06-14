Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Building on the Bipartisan Recommendations of the Commission on the Geopolitical
Impacts of New Technologies and Data

GeoTech – Thriving in the Decade Ahead

Having successfully launched the Center amid the pandemic; produced 35+ live GeoTech Hours and numerous GeoTech Cues and additional timely analyses; hosted several “tech for good” events including AgriTechAction in November 2020 and a new conference with the Embassy of Finland on “data for good”; convened discussions and released a report on smart partnerships for global challenges involving AI and China; as well as deliberated and provided a landmark set of bipartisan recommendations for the Commission on the Geopolitical Impacts of New Technologies and Data – the GeoTech Center is ready for its next big steps for the second half of 2021 and beyond.

With the release of the bipartisan recommendations on tech, data, and geopolitics – the Atlantic Council will now parlay the results of its efforts in 2020 and the first half of 2021 to focus on three key activities:

1. EvaluatingGood tech choices and measurable policy solutions

Good tech choices and measurable policy solutions, tied to key goals from the bipartisan Commission’s recommendations.

2. EngagingGlobal data, tech, and geopolitical foresight

Global data, tech, and geopolitical foresight, to better inform cross-sector and international collaborations.

EducatingAs a ‘north star’ to world leaders and the public

The Atlantic Council GeoTech Center will do these three key activities of Evaluating, Engaging, and Educating by building upon the strong foundation provided by the bipartisan report of the Commission on the Geopolitical Impacts of New Technologies and Data, including the comprehensive set of recommendations below spanning the seven focus areas of the report and crucial work regarding work with Strategy, Governance & Leadership, Capabilities, and International Allies necessary to thrive in the GeoTech Decade Ahead.


Strategy Governance & leadership Capabilities International allies
1. Global science and technology leadership 1.1 Develop National and Economic Security Technology Strategy 1.2 Establish Global GeoTech Alliance 1.4 Review nations’ use of technology with focus on privacy, civil liberties, rights

1.5 Assess risks of technology applications ability to violate rights
 1.3 Strengthen S&T collaboration

1.6 Establish training, education programs to foster technology leadership
2. Secure data and communications 2A.1 Strengthen National Cyber Strategy Implementation Plan

2B.2 Conduct QIS R&D focused on digital economy issues		 2A.3 Bolster compliance with NIST guidance for continuous monitoring

2A.4 Ensure cybersecurity expertise, testing are widely available		 2A.2 Coordinate gov’t H/W, S/W monitoring

2B.3 Accelerate QIS technologies operationalization

2B.5 Establish national QIS infrastructure		 2B.1 Establish shared quantum data and communications security milestones

2B.4 Set international data/communications standards
3. Enhanced trust and confidence in the digital economy 3.5 Assess digital infrastructure trustworthiness standards

3.6 Educate public on trustworthy digital information		 3.1 Develop a US data privacy standard

3.4 Empower an organization to audit trust in the digital economy		 3.3 Create measures and standards for digital economy trust

3.7 Demonstrate AI improvements to delivery of public- and private-sector services		 3.2 Develop privacy-preserving technologies for the digital economy

3.8 Produce AI ethical, social, trust, and governance assessment framework
4. Assured supply chains and system resiliency 4.3 Develop a geopolitical cyber deterrence strategy for critical digital resources 4.2 Broaden federal oversight of supply chain assurance 4.1 Identify and collect critical resource data 4.4 Assess physical and software/IT supply chain with allies
5. Continuous global health protection and global wellness 5.1 Launch a global pandemic surveillance and warning system 5.2 Reestablish extant pandemic monitoring

5.3 Prioritize privacy protections in pandemic surveillance		 5.5 Develop vaccine, therapeutics capacity for discovery, development, distribution

5.6 Develop rapid responses to unknown pathogens		 5.4 Increase medical supply chain with allies
6. Assured space operations for public benefit 6.1 Foster public benefits via federal space investments 6.3 Harden security of commercial space industry facilities and space assets 6.2 Foster and protect strategic space tech

6.5 Develop technologies for mega-constellation monitoring satellites		 6.4 Establish conformance of commercial space systems to multinational agreements
7. Future of work Create the workforce for the GeoTech Decade, and equitable access to opportunity

True to the Atlantic Council’s mission of “shaping the future together”, these activities will shape the global future of data and tech together, to ensure it is one that uplifts people, prosperity, and peace globally.

We hope you will join us in shaping the future ahead.

Be Bold.
Be Brave.
Be Benevolent.

We all can lead. Positive “change agents” — individuals willing to work across sectors and nations to help illuminate better ways through the shared turbulence we are experiencing — are needed now more than ever.

Seize the day. Create the future together.