A conversation with the Honorable Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman

The World Bank announced last week that India’s GDP is expected to grow 8% percent, representing important progress considering the country’s economic stagnation amid the pandemic. However, ongoing risks to economic growth remain high. As COVID-19 continues to sweep across the globe, and pandemic-related supply-chain disruptions across various industries endure, how will India’s economic recovery fare? How is India’s Ministry of Finance seeking to bolster the country’s economic prospects?
Please join the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center and GeoEconomics Center on Tuesday, April 19 at 8:00 AM US ET for remarks by the Honorable Finance Minister of India H.E. Nirmala Sitharaman on India’s economic recovery in a moment characterized by global crises and economic uncertainty. This discussion is a unique opportunity that will focus on emerging markets’ growth outlook and how these economies are addressing intersectional obstacles in 2022 and beyond.
Recorded on April 18th, 2022, the program will be available to view on Tuesday, April 19th at 8:00 AM US ET on this page.
Keynote remarks by
H.E. Nirmala Sitharaman
Honorable Finance Minister of India
Opening remarks by
Frederick Kempe
President & CEO
Atlantic Council
Q&A moderated by
Irfan Nooruddin
Senior Director, South Asia Center
Atlantic Council
Josh Lipksy
Senior Director, GeoEconomics Center
Atlantic Council
The South Asia Center serves as the Atlantic Council’s focal point for work on the region as well as relations between these countries, neighboring regions, Europe, and the United States.
At the intersection of economics, finance, and foreign policy, the GeoEconomics Center is a translation hub with the goal of helping shape a better global economic future.
Related content
Issue Brief Apr 11, 2022
US-India economic integration: Towards an agenda for growing manufacturing and resilient supply chains
By Atman Trivedi, Katherine Hadda, Akhil Bery
China’s rise and COVID-19 have injected greater urgency into how the United States and India work together to attract global manufacturing and ensure greater supply-chain resiliency. Both countries increasingly view China as a source of unfair trade competition—a multidimensional competitor that poses a security threat best managed by finding supply alter-natives and achieving a degree of separation on key future technologies.
Issue Brief Apr 8, 2022
Technology for social good
By Uzair Younus
Growing cooperation between the United States and India in the digital realm presents significant opportunities in terms of investment, job creation, and deeper trade linkages. Deeper technological cooperation can also make a significant impact on improving social outcomes, particularly as they relate to empowering local communities by democratizing access.
Issue Brief Mar 21, 2022
Trading in US-India data flows: Prospects for cooperation in US-India data policy
By Justin Sherman
This issue brief details opportunities for cooperation and sources of contestation in US-India data policy. It then recommends that the United States and Indian governments convene bilateral dialogues focused narrowly on achieving tangible, near-term objectives on data policy.