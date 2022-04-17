A conversation with the Honorable Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman



The World Bank announced last week that India’s GDP is expected to grow 8% percent, representing important progress considering the country’s economic stagnation amid the pandemic. However, ongoing risks to economic growth remain high. As COVID-19 continues to sweep across the globe, and pandemic-related supply-chain disruptions across various industries endure, how will India’s economic recovery fare? How is India’s Ministry of Finance seeking to bolster the country’s economic prospects?

Please join the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center and GeoEconomics Center on Tuesday, April 19 at 8:00 AM US ET for remarks by the Honorable Finance Minister of India H.E. Nirmala Sitharaman on India’s economic recovery in a moment characterized by global crises and economic uncertainty. This discussion is a unique opportunity that will focus on emerging markets’ growth outlook and how these economies are addressing intersectional obstacles in 2022 and beyond.

Recorded on April 18th, 2022, the program will be available to view on Tuesday, April 19th at 8:00 AM US ET on this page.

Keynote remarks by

H.E. Nirmala Sitharaman

Honorable Finance Minister of India

Opening remarks by

Frederick Kempe

President & CEO

Atlantic Council

Q&A moderated by

Irfan Nooruddin

Senior Director, South Asia Center

Atlantic Council

Josh Lipksy

Senior Director, GeoEconomics Center

Atlantic Council

