Gil C. Quiniones has served as president and chief executive officer of the New York Power Authority (NYPA), the nation’s largest state-owned electric utility, since 2011.

As a member of New York governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s cabinet, Mr. Quiniones directs aggressive, long-term Clean Energy Standard initiatives ranging from upgrading the state’s existing generation and transmission infrastructure to promoting the growth of renewable energy, new technologies, energy efficiency, and electric transportation.

He directed NYPA’s 2020 and 2030 strategic plans, setting an ambitious aspirational and practical path to rethink and revamp the nearly ninety-year-old utility’s capabilities.

Mr. Quiniones led a bold digital transformation initiative that culminated in NYPA becoming one of the world’s first “digital utilities,” with resulting improvements in cost structure, customer service, reliability, and innovation.

In 2020, he launched a ten-point Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity initiative, which included NYPA becoming the nation’s first utility to partner with the American Association of Blacks in Energy.

Mr. Quiniones oversaw the integration of the New York State Canal Corporation into NYPA as a subsidiary and is responsible for operation of the 524-mile Canals System. He directed a $300 million gubernatorial initiative to reimagine the system by transforming the 200-year-old waterway to focus on recreation, tourism and the resilience of canal communities.

Mr. Quiniones is chairman of the Gridwise Alliance and the Alliance to Save Energy, and vice chairman of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. He serves on the boards of the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), of which he is a past chair of the Large Public Power Council and is NYPA’s principal representative to the American Public Power Association.