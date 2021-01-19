Minister Arifin Tasrif (born in Jakarta 19 June 1953) is the current minister for Energy and mineral resources of Indonesia. Previously, he was assigned as Indonesia’s ambassador to Japan from 2017 until October 2019.

Minister Tasrif has broad experience in the fertilizer industry. Prior to his assignment as ambassador, he held position as chief executive officer of three different state-owned companies in the fertilizer industry, namely PT. Pupuk Indonesia, PT. Pupuk Sriwidjaja, and also PT. Petrokimia Gresik. Minister Arifin studied chemical engineering at the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) and graduated in 1977.