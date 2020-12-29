Mr. Aziz Rabbah, the former minister of equipment, transport, and logistics since January 2012 and the former minister of energy, mines and sustainable development since April 2017, was appointed by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God Assist Him, as minister of energy, mines, and environment on October 9, 2019.

M. Aziz Rabbah is an engineer, specialized in new information technologies. He holds a bachelor in mathematics from the Mohammed V high school in Kenitra (1981), an engineering degree from INSEA (1985), and a masters degree in software engineering from Laval University in Quebec (1992).

M. Rabbah held several leadership positions in the Ministries of Economic and General Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Trade and Industry. He also served as an adviser in the offices of several Moroccan ministers.

Mr. Rabbah was elected Mayor of Kenitra city in 2009 and was re-elected in 2015. He was elected member of the Moroccan parliament in 2007, 2011, and 2016.

M. Aziz Rabbah participated in several meetings concerning information technologies and communication, administrative reform, e-government, the upgrade of economy and the information society.

He is a founding member and member of the executive committee of the Research and Expertise Center (CEREX) and a founding member of the Sigma21 association. He was also a member of the National Committee for Upgrading the Economy (2002-2004), the Strategic Committee for Information Technologies (CSTI) (2004-2005), and the Interministerial Committee for Electronic Commerce.

On the political level, Mr. Aziz Rabbah is one of the leaders of the Moroccan Justice and Development Party, of which he has been a member of the General Secretariat for four terms.

He was elected national secretary of the youth section of the party for two terms and head of the party’s executive section.

Mr. Rabbah was born in 1962 in Sidi Kacem. He is married and has three children. He speaks Arabic, French, and English.