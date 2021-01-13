His Excellency Mohammed Juma Bin Jarsh Al Falasi is undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), a government body mandated to enable the UAE capital’s energy transition towards a more sustainable future. Considered by industry peers as a foremost authority in the power and water sectors, he has been instrumental in driving the DoE’s mandate and rolling out its vision to power Abu Dhabi’s economy, sustain its people, and protect its environment.

He has more than twenty-four years of experience incorporating leadership positions at TRANSCO, Emirates Water & Electricity Company, Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, and DEWA. He also serves on several boards such as the GCC Interconnection Authority and the Water Treatment Committee of the Abu Dhabi Government.

Al Falasi holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering sciences from the University of Colorado, Denver, USA with the distinction of being the first UAE electrical engineer considered an expert in managing electrical networks technically and economically.