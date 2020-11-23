As chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer of Sempra Energy, Jeffrey Martin leads a Fortune 500 energy infrastructure company with operating revenues of nearly $12 billion, over $60 billion in assets and more than 18,000 employees, who serve over 35 million consumers. Martin has focused the company’s strategy on building North America’s premier energy infrastructure company with support from a recently-completed $8 billion capital recycling program that included the sales of the company’s South American assets.

Previously, Martin was executive vice president and chief financial officer for Sempra Energy from 2017 to 2018, where he led the company’s $9.45 billion acquisition of Oncor, the largest electric utility in Texas. Prior to that, from 2014 through 2016, he served as chief executive officer of San Diego Gas & Electric, one of Sempra Energy’s regulated, investor-owned California utility companies and a recognized leader in safety and renewable energy.

From 2010 through 2013, Martin was president and chief executive officer of Sempra US Gas & Power and Sempra Generation, the predecessor companies of Sempra Energy’s renewable energy and midstream businesses. Martin also was previously vice president of investor relations of Sempra Energy.

Martin currently serves on the board of directors of the Business Roundtable, and as a governor of the Oil and Gas and Electricity communities for the World Economic Forum. He is also a member of the Wall Street Journal CEO Council and serves as a trustee of the University of San Diego. Martin holds a bachelor’s of science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point, a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Texas at El Paso, and a law degree from the University of Miami.