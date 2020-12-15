Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel has been Repsol’s chief executive officer since April 2014. Ever since, he has led the transformation process of the company, which has established itself today as one of the leading companies in the oil and gas sector. Improving efficiency and asset portfolio management are the core pillars of the strategy driven by the CEO, aiming to turn Repsol into a leaner and more competitive company capable of making the most of its integrated business model in terms of performance.

In 2008, Josu Jon Imaz joined Repsol as chairman of its subsidiary Petronor, a company where he successfully managed the challenges of modernization, sustainability, and community relations. As of 2010, in addition to serving as chairman of Petronor he also became director of new energies. In 2012, he joined the executive committee as executive managing director of the industrial area and new energies, where he was responsible for coordinating the activities at all the industrial complexes, among other functions. He was also vice chairman of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. from September 2016 to February 2018.

Josu Jon Imaz received his doctorate in chemical sciences from the University of the Basque Country. He graduated from the School of Chemical Sciences in San Sebastián and received the award of excellence upon completion of his degree. He was also a visiting scholar at Harvard Kennedy School in the United States.

He began his career in the field of research upon being sent to the French Technological Center (CETIM) in Nantes, as well as in the field of industrial (Grupo Mondragón) and business project promotion in connection with the world of energy.

Josu Jon Imaz also held a number of political roles, including notable ones within the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Tourism of the Basque Government in 1999, and as president of the Basque Nationalist Party (EAJ-PNV).

He is currently chief executive officer of Repsol and trustee of Repsol Foundation.

Mr. Imaz was appointed chief executive officer of Repsol and member of the corporate executive committee by the board of directors on April 30, 2014. His appointment was ratified, and he was reelected at the annual general meeting on April 30, 2015 and on May 31, 2019.