Mr. Khaled Salmeen is the Marketing, Supply, and Trading (MS&T) Director at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). He is responsible for achieving the best commercial value from ADNOC’s crude oil, gas and petroleum products, the expansion of the company’s client base, and for implementing ADNOC’s move into trading. Mr. Salmeen is also responsible for ADNOC’s strategic storage overseas and enhancing the company’s global presence through ADNOC Marketing International. Prior to becoming MS&T Director, Khaled served as CEO of Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), Chairman of Abu Dhabi Terminals, and COO of Tabreed (National Central Cooling Company). He also led ADNOC’s transformation efforts in the capacity of Program Management Office Director from 2016 to 2017, during a period of significant transformation for the ADNOC Group. In addition to his role as MS&T Director, Khaled is a member of the Board of Directors of ADNOC Logistics and Services, ADNOC Refining & ADNOC Distribution. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines in the United States and has completed Executive MBA from INSEAD.