When: Thursday, 30 April 8:00-9:00am EDT (2-3pm CEST)

Where: Hosted on the Atlantic Council website

What: A virtual roundtable discussion on “How We Can Achieve Both Healthy Communities and Economic Renewal” as part of the post-COVID recovery.

The global COVID-19 crisis presents new challenges not just of scope, but of speed. In a pandemic, each day matters and each minute. Discussions must be had both on the science and health of communities as well as the economics and how people can return to some form of work. As we contemplate what the “new normal” might be for communities, we must identify key issues for a safe pathway that advances both healthy communities and economy renewal for regions around the world. Both scientists and business experts must share different views to inform strategies going forward. Policies under discussion include an array of elements — innovative combinations of diagnostic tests for antibodies or a record of treatment and recovery from COVID–19, digital technologies, transitional workplace arrangements, blended work settings, and supportive public policies. Yet until vaccine is available, the global economy and every nation in it will struggle to regain solid economic footing.

On Thursday, April 29th at 8:00am EDT (2pm CEST), the Atlantic Council will convene an expert panel to explore “How We Can Achieve Both Healthy Communities and Economic Renewal”. Discussing these topics now is essential since there is no binary “On/Off” switch to a pandemic. The reopening of factories, restaurants, sports stadiums, industries and regions will happen slowly and sporadically – informed by data both about the local population as well as whether it is possible to become re-infected by COVID-19 a second time as well as spread COVID-19 even after recovering from an initial infection. There will likely be re-closures also, well after this first wave of the pandemic has passed. As a result, the only way to dial up and dial down economic activity is to distribute data on a scale, at a speed and with a precision never achieved globally. As should be clear by now, this needs to be done global and in ways consistent with values of personal liberty and freedom.

Join the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center for a candid, incisive and insightful discussion designed inform your personal and professional decisions with the latest strategic information and experience from the field. Prior to the event, attendees will be able to join via a live link for the event. A video replay will be available after the event as well.

Speakers

Mona Nemer

Chief Science Advisor to Canada’s Prime Minister, Minister of Science and Cabinet

Philippe Gillet

Chief Scientific Officer and Economy of Trust Lead – SICPA

Luukas Ilves

Head of Strategy for Guardtime

Daniella Taveau

Principle, Bold Text Strategies

Declan Kirrane

Founder and Managing Directorm ISC – Intelligence in Science

Moderated by

Dr. David Bray

Director, GeoTech Center – Atlantic Council