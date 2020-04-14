When: Monday, 20 April 12:30-1:30pm EDT

Where: Hosted on the the Atlantic Council website

What: A virtual roundtable discussion on “Strategic standards now, so people can return to work soon” – Presented by the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center.

Across the globe, momentum is building to get people back to work and open businesses. As we contemplate a return to the workplace it is critical to define strategic standards and identify key issues for a safe pathway back to the workplace. Until a vaccine is found most experts envision a solution based on interdisciplinary and societal-wide collaboration. Many policies under discussion include an array of elements — innovative combinations of diagnostic tests for antibodies or a record of treatment and recovery from COVID–19, digital technologies, transitional workplace arrangements, blended work settings, and supportive public policies.

On Monday, April 20th at 12:30pm EDT, the Atlantic Council will convene an expert panel to explore the strategic standards required to properly identify, authenticate, and certify a workforce ready for work in a post-corona virus workplace. Hear from leading experts at the intersection of COVID–19, health science, digital technologies, workplace law and data privacy to understand what your agency, company, or institution can do to rapidly get your team back to work. Join the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center for a candid, incisive and insightful discussion designed inform your personal and professional decisions with the latest strategic information and experience from the field.

Speakers

Dame Wendy Hall – Regius Professor of Computer Science at the University of Southampton and Director of the Web Science Institute. She has been at the forefront of multimedia and hypermedia research since the 1980s and was a visionary for the discipline of Web Science.

Declan Kirrane – Managing Director of ISC Intelligence in Science, a specialised science, technology and R&D public affairs firm based in Brussels.

Jay Williams – Chief Technology Officer, Quantum Materials Corporation, providing end-to-end visibility to support testing and immunization, including authentication of patients, healthcare providers and test kits.

Moderated by

Dr. David Bray

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council