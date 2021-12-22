Sweden and Euro-Atlantic Concerns regarding a US “sole purpose” policy

The US administration is currently conducting a Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), to be finalized by early 2022. The German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP) asked leading experts from across the Europe how their country perceives and might react to a potential US “no first use” or “sole purpose” declaration. Specifically, the contributing authors were asked to offer their assessments on the following questions:

How does your country’s government view a potential US “no first use” or “sole purpose” declaration?

What is the reason for your country’s position?

What would be its likely reaction to such a declaration?

SWP explicitly requested experts to assess the positions and gauge the reactions of their countries’ governments – not to offer their own views on sole purpose or other national policies.

Below, Anna Wieslander, Director for Atlantic Council’s Northern Europe office in Stockholm provides her analysis:

A US “sole purpose” or “no first use” declaration would be welcomed by the Swedish government and considered as a major breakthrough for non-proliferation and disarmament, which is a core foreign policy area for the Social Democrat-Green government, in power since 2014.

Sweden is working intensely ahead of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review in Janu- ary 2022 with the Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament launched in June 2019 by 16 non-nuclear weapon states, among them Germany. The aim is to promote an ambitious, yet realistic agenda for nuclear disarmament that would reaffirm the role of the NPT as the cornerstone of the global disarmament and non-proliferation regime. This includes the Berlin Declaration from 2020, which sets out a set of concrete proposals – known as “stepping stones” – for nuclear disarmament. Part of these stepping stones is a call on all nuclear-weapon states to “discuss and take practical measures to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in their security and defense policies.”

Sweden is not a member of NATO, and hence not formally part of US extended deterrence to Europe. Nonetheless, given the extensive nuclear build-up by both Russia and China, Sweden understands the worries of allies in Europe regarding a potential US “sole purpose” declaration.

