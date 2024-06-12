NATO needs a bank

Key points A NATO bank could support member nations with low-interest loans and financial stability, ensuring they can meet modern defense requirements.

NATO could finance the bank with seized Russian Central Bank assets.

The 2024 NATO summit offers an ideal opportunity to introduce this initiative, with plans to begin operations by 2026.

Executive summary

The underinvestment in defense by a significant number of NATO members, falling short of the minimum 2 percent gross domestic product (GDP) target, creates political disunity within the Alliance and practical limitations in meeting NATO treaty commitments. This issue largely stems from political rather than economic factors. Despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising geopolitical tensions with China, the public in many European nations and Canada prioritize spending on healthcare, education, and public infrastructure over defense. This paper posits that expecting a drastic shift in these domestic spending priorities is unlikely. Instead, a viable solution to this challenge is proposed through the establishment of a NATO-specific multilateral lending institution (MLI): what this paper is calling the NATO bank.

This proposal is grounded in over five years of research and analysis within the NATO International Staff and, externally, in academia, and is complemented by insights from JP Morgan’s supranational (MLI) finance team. It incorporates perspectives from extensive dialogues, solicited by the author, with NATO representatives across most allied delegations including ministries of defense, finance, and foreign affairs. The concept of a NATO bank—initially briefed to NATO’s secretary general’s office in 2019, and presented in a 2020 Atlantic Council paper and a 2023 Financial Times op-ed —is explored in depth in this paper, including the anticipated operational dynamics and the advantages and challenges for allies in creating it.

Since that 2019 NATO briefing, the transatlantic political landscape has evolved significantly. The emergence of new geopolitical challenges, notably the war in Ukraine and a shift in global economic conditions (higher domestic interest rates, and exposure to inflation), underscore the relevance of the proposed NATO bank to support long-term, stable defense planning. Unlike existing MLIs, none of which are mandated or equipped to address NATO’s unique defense and security financing needs, the NATO bank would fill a crucial gap. For allies, the bank could go beyond offering low-interest loans for defense modernization to facilitating equipment leasing, currency hedging, and supporting critical infrastructure and rebuilding efforts in conflict zones like Ukraine. Its counter-cyclical capacity would serve as a financial safety net for all allies, preserving defense spending stability and collective security during economic downturns.

Securing a AAA credit rating would be paramount for the NATO bank to effectively fulfill its potential, enabling it to provide low-cost loans and enhancing defense-spending feasibility for member nations. This rating would be attainable even though many member nations do not individually possess a AAA rating, which is the best among investment-grade bonds (see the appendix). The bank’s operations, while respecting the sovereignty of NATO nations, would need to navigate the inherently political nature of establishing an MLI within the NATO framework: it is proposed that, as a start point, the nations of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) act as a foundation on which to create the bank.

To effectively capitalize the proposed NATO bank, an innovative yet politically sensitive proposal is offered: utilizing seized Russian central bank funds currently held in Belgium and managed by Euroclear. These funds could serve as a robust financial foundation for the bank acting as paid-in subscribed capital. This approach would essentially see NATO establishing a NATO bank and having Russia pay for it. By using Russian central bank resources, Allies could finance defense loans that would be used to purchase armaments destined for Ukraine so that they can continue to defend themselves. However, given the potential for significant political and diplomatic repercussions, including possible retaliatory actions by Russia, this strategy requires cautious deliberation and consensus among NATO members.

Effective governance and compliance with established financial regulations would be essential for the NATO bank’s successful operation. The formation of a board of directors, consisting of experts from NATO nations, would be pivotal for ensuring strategic alignment and sound decision-making. The proposed design for the NATO bank, as a regulated entity, is geared to operation with the efficiency characteristic of MLIs, with which all NATO allies are familiar. Indeed, each NATO ally is a member of at least one MLI globally.

The NATO bank is proposed as a strategic tool to address the challenges of defense spending among NATO nations. It offers a complementary financing mechanism, particularly beneficial for nations grappling with high debt-to-GDP ratios or elevated borrowing costs. While not a panacea, such a bank could ease fiscal pressures and encourage increased defense investment across both Europe and North America. Indeed, in the context of defense it should be noted that it is not too much debt that risks being a burden on future generations it is too little investment.

The 2024 NATO summit in Washington DC offers an opportunity for heads of state and government to politically commit to the creation of the bank, with a view to it beginning operations in 2026.

The blueprint

As geopolitical tensions mount, the lens of global scrutiny remains firmly fixed on NATO and its defense capabilities. Yet despite these escalating pressures, eleven out of thirty-two members met the agreed-upon minimum defense spending target of 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023. Although the validity of the 2 percent target is debatable, these public commitments by heads of state and government are critical to the Alliance’s capacity to project and sustain military power. The inability of many nations to meet this baseline not only undermines NATO’s credibility but also dilutes the deterrent effect it can project onto the world stage.

Figure 1. NATO defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP in 2014 and 2023e (estimated)

In 2023, the Alliance’s combined defense expenditure neared an all-time high of $1.35 trillion. However, this figure masks a sobering reality. Once adjustments are made for global purchasing power parity, it becomes clear that real-term spending levels have merely returned to those seen two decades ago. This stagnation is particularly alarming given the rapid increase in spending by potential adversaries, with NATO losing ground to both Russia and China in terms of relative expenditure (see figure 2). To put that into context, before the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, a 155-millimeter artillery shell cost a NATO nation around $2,000, but today it is closer to $8,000.

Figure 2. Military spending at purchasing power parity

Notwithstanding purchasing power parity, the challenge of meeting the 2 percent GDP commitment represents a current deficit of approximately $80 billion. Additionally, many Central and Eastern European members still grapple with the legacy of the Cold War, reliant on aging Soviet-era equipment to defend themselves. Modernizing these systems (including jets, armored vehicles, and transport aircraft) necessitates a significant investment, running into hundreds of billions of dollars and euros. Moreover, a plethora of other defense and security-related challenges looms, ranging from infrastructure protection and multinational operation support to Ukraine reconstruction assistance as well as currency cost hedging to support allies acquiring armaments invoiced in nondomestic currencies. Taken together, these challenges demand an outlay estimated to be between $570 billion and $880 billion (see table 1).

Table 1: Overview of proposed NATO bank areas of operation (nonexhaustive)

The solution

Overview

Faced with formidable fiscal challenges, this bold solution is proposed: the establishment of a NATO bank. This paper explores the bank concept, an initiative designed to support allies facing fiscal constraints in meeting their defense spending obligations. Acknowledging that financial challenges and political decision-making are at the core of defense investments, the NATO bank concept should be viewed as a complementary financing option for allies and their sovereign choices. It aims to provide faster decisions and more favorable borrowing terms than available to many nations (table 2), while potentially providing fiscal headroom to all allies, thereby creating more options for domestic tax and spending choices. Considering the diverse economic realities of NATO members, this initiative necessitates a detailed analysis of its implications for nations and their defense obligations.

Through the author’s extensive discussions between 2018 and 2023 with NATO representatives and officials from the majority of members’ respective ministries of defense, foreign affairs, and finance, three key themes emerged regarding the NATO Bank: its political, economic, and defense implications. These interactions underline the perceived benefits of the initiative:

Political perspective

Enhanced political will through collective effort: A NATO bank could foster a renewed collective defense, thereby creating political momentum and unity. When defense spending is facilitated through a shared institution, it may become more politically acceptable for all governments involved to conduct joint procurement and undertake ambitious projects.

A NATO bank could foster a renewed collective defense, thereby creating political momentum and unity. When defense spending is facilitated through a shared institution, it may become more politically acceptable for all governments involved to conduct joint procurement and undertake ambitious projects. Strategic signaling: Participation in a NATO bank would further demonstrate members’ commitment to NATO, potentially enhancing their influence within the alliance, while augmenting deterrence through political commitments of fiscal firepower.

Participation in a NATO bank would further demonstrate members’ commitment to NATO, potentially enhancing their influence within the alliance, while augmenting deterrence through political commitments of fiscal firepower. Addressing domestic budget constraints: Politically, borrowing from the NATO bank would offer a strategic way to balance domestic budgetary pressures with international commitments due to low interest rates and potentially very long borrowing timelines.

Economic perspective

Lower borrowing costs: The NATO bank would offer lower interest rates and faster decisions to many nations, making defense spending through loans more feasible for countries with tight fiscal constraints.

The NATO bank would offer lower interest rates and faster decisions to many nations, making defense spending through loans more feasible for countries with tight fiscal constraints. Budget flexibility: Loans from the NATO bank might allow countries to spread defense spending over longer periods compared to sovereign bonds, offering more economic viability than direct budget allocations. For example, the United Kingdom paid back its World War I war debt in 2015.

Loans from the NATO bank might allow countries to spread defense spending over longer periods compared to sovereign bonds, offering more economic viability than direct budget allocations. For example, the United Kingdom paid back its World War I war debt in 2015. Economic multiplier effects: Investments in defense can stimulate domestic industries and innovation, with the NATO bank serving as a catalyst without the immediate strain of direct spending.

Defense perspective

Meeting immediate defense needs: The bank could provide timely solutions for countries needing to modernize their defense capabilities.

The bank could provide timely solutions for countries needing to modernize their defense capabilities. Long-term defense planning: Loans could facilitate strategic, long-term defense projects, enhancing predictability and resilience in defense planning.

Loans could facilitate strategic, long-term defense projects, enhancing predictability and resilience in defense planning. Collective capability enhancement: Financing defense upgrades through the NATO bank could improve the overall capability and readiness of NATO.

However, during the many discussions in the five-year research period, opinions on the NATO bank’s merits varied among allies. Some officials from defense and foreign affairs ministries were initially skeptical about the mechanics of how the bank would work, often due to their unfamiliarity with MLIs. In contrast, finance ministry officials familiar with MLIs showed significantly more openness, focusing on governance rather than fiscal implications. Notably, senior political appointees displayed considerable interest, indicating receptiveness at higher levels of allied political leadership. All of this suggests that the NATO bank would interact with various governmental ministries, thus creating challenges for civil servants as they attempt to forge a unified governmental stance, but that the politics of the initiative represent a unique opportunity.

Additional benefits

With strong political support, the NATO bank could be established within eighteen to twenty-four months. All NATO nations are shareholders in at least one existing MLI and could adapt these structures to suit the bank’s mandate. Furthermore, the bank’s activities could directly stimulate domestic production, drive job creation, and spur technological innovation in member nations. For countries with strong credit ratings, involvement in the NATO bank would offer additional economic benefits and potential increases in tax revenues through greater intra-NATO defense sales (see figure 3).

Figure 3. Estimated share of primary intra-member defense export sales (2022)

The challenges

The proposal, however, faces certain hurdles. Some EU nations may prefer integration of defense financing within EU institutions, specifically the European Investment Bank (EIB), while the United States might view the bank as disproportionately leveraging American credit. Capitalizing the bank would require contributions from members, and there might be concerns about a borrowing stigma as well as misconceptions about subsidy dynamics.

To address these reservations—particularly those associated to strengthening the EU pillar within NATO—it is imperative that the proposed NATO bank framework incorporates mechanisms that explicitly recognize and support the strategic objectives of the European Union in the realm of defense within the context of NATO. This includes:

Ensuring balanced investment : The bank’s investment strategy would need to aim for a balance between supporting NATO’s overarching defense objectives and bolstering the EU’s defense capabilities, particularly in areas such as joint procurement, research and development (R&D), and the cultivation of the European defense technology and industrial base (EDTIB). Such an approach would ultimately build resilience within the alliance by reinforcing a more diverse transatlantic defense industrial base.

: The bank’s investment strategy would need to aim for a balance between supporting NATO’s overarching defense objectives and bolstering the EU’s defense capabilities, particularly in areas such as joint procurement, research and development (R&D), and the cultivation of the European defense technology and industrial base (EDTIB). Such an approach would ultimately build resilience within the alliance by reinforcing a more diverse transatlantic defense industrial base. Promoting EU defense initiatives : The bank should facilitate and encourage investments in projects that align with key EU defense initiatives, such as the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), the European Defence Fund (EDF), and European Defense Industrial Strategy (EDIS), helping to enhance European strategic autonomy and industrial competitiveness. A stronger and more competitive transatlantic defense market benefits all NATO members.

: The bank should facilitate and encourage investments in projects that align with key EU defense initiatives, such as the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), the European Defence Fund (EDF), and European Defense Industrial Strategy (EDIS), helping to enhance European strategic autonomy and industrial competitiveness. A stronger and more competitive transatlantic defense market benefits all NATO members. Adhering to transparency and inclusivity : Decision-making processes within the NATO bank must be transparent and inclusive, allowing for the equitable representation of both NATO and EU member states’ interests. This approach would foster a sense of ownership and commitment among all stakeholders, mitigating fears of undue influence or bias.

: Decision-making processes within the NATO bank must be transparent and inclusive, allowing for the equitable representation of both NATO and EU member states’ interests. This approach would foster a sense of ownership and commitment among all stakeholders, mitigating fears of undue influence or bias. Demonstrating flexibility: The bank should offer flexible financing options that cater to the diverse needs and priorities of all allies, including those with a strong preference for either EU or non-EU-centric defense procurement strategies. This flexibility would ensure that the bank serves as a facilitator of members’ defense objectives rather than a prescriptive entity.

While the NATO bank presents a promising avenue for enhancing collective defense capabilities, it is crucial that its implementation thoughtfully addresses the reservations and strategic aspirations of all allies. By fostering a synergistic relationship between NATO and EU defense initiatives, the bank can contribute to a more robust, resilient, and integrated transatlantic defense posture. However, the biggest challenge for the NATO bank would be political: increasing defense spending is a matter of political will. Despite the complexity of varied priorities among NATO nations, these challenges are surmountable.

In summary, the NATO bank presents a paradigm shift, offering benefits to all allies and symbolizing a commitment to alliance unity and global stability. The remainder of this paper will further detail how the NATO bank could operate effectively by merging defense investment with economic incentives for growth, job creation, and enhanced tax revenues.

An examination

The proposed NATO bank (with a AAA credit rating) would allow many allies to borrow at lower interest rates than their own cost of capital. This financial mechanism would benefit both countries currently below the 2 percent GDP target and those already meeting it due to the economic activity the bank would bring about in terms of financing defense production. Beyond issuing debt through capital markets, the NATO bank could act as the depository institution for annual monetary commitments from the allies as part of NATO common funding. These deposits could be centrally managed and strategically utilized for alliance activities such as capital investment, stockpiling of essential equipment, and R&D projects. This could lead to a more effective, transparent, and dynamic resource allocation process than the current annual committee-based model that is fraught with misaligned incentives.

As previously highlighted, this paper builds on prior work that has made clear arguments for the need of collective allied debt to help pay for future defense. With that in mind, this section further describes how the NATO bank would function by explaining what an MLI is, then exploring the proposed NATO bank’s structure, governance, advantages, and disadvantages. It seeks to provide an objective view of the bank’s feasibility and its potential impact, offering a clear way forward for its creation.

MLIs and their functions

Before discussing the specifics of the proposed NATO bank, we need to understand the nature and functions of an MLI. These international financial organizations, formed by multiple countries, provide financial support to member nations. This support primarily comes in the form of loans, guarantees, and grants. By pooling resources from numerous countries (and sharing the risk), MLIs can offer favorable lending terms and promote economic development, stability, and cooperation among member nations.

There are approximately forty MLIs globally, with prominent examples including the World Bank, the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). While each MLI has its unique mandate and focus, they typically share the following key characteristics and functions:

Ownership and governance : MLIs are owned and governed by member countries, which usually contribute financial resources. The governance structure often includes a board of governors, a board of directors, and an executive management team. Voting rights are proportionate to financial contributions, allowing all members a voice in the decision-making process.

: MLIs are owned and governed by member countries, which usually contribute financial resources. The governance structure often includes a board of governors, a board of directors, and an executive management team. Voting rights are proportionate to financial contributions, allowing all members a voice in the decision-making process. Financial assistance : MLIs provide financial support to member countries in various forms, such as loans, grants, and guarantees. These financial instruments often carry more beneficial terms than those available in the private market, making them attractive to countries seeking financing.

: MLIs provide financial support to member countries in various forms, such as loans, grants, and guarantees. These financial instruments often carry more beneficial terms than those available in the private market, making them attractive to countries seeking financing. Knowledge sharing and capacity building : MLIs often serve as knowledge hubs, offering technical assistance, policy advice, and capacity-building support to member countries. By pooling expertise from various nations, MLIs can help countries implement best practices, improve governance, and strengthen institutional capacity.

: MLIs often serve as knowledge hubs, offering technical assistance, policy advice, and capacity-building support to member countries. By pooling expertise from various nations, MLIs can help countries implement best practices, improve governance, and strengthen institutional capacity. Risk mitigation and credit enhancement : By offering guarantees and other risk-sharing instruments, MLIs can help member countries mitigate risks associated with large-scale projects and attract private investment. Moreover, MLIs’ strong credit ratings often enable them to borrow at advantageous rates, which they can then pass on to their member countries. Furthermore, MLIs tend to carry the nonlegally binding “preferred creditor status,” meaning borrowing nations tend not to default on MLI loans.

: By offering guarantees and other risk-sharing instruments, MLIs can help member countries mitigate risks associated with large-scale projects and attract private investment. Moreover, MLIs’ strong credit ratings often enable them to borrow at advantageous rates, which they can then pass on to their member countries. Furthermore, MLIs tend to carry the nonlegally binding “preferred creditor status,” meaning borrowing nations tend not to default on MLI loans. Promoting regional and global cooperation: MLIs can foster cooperation among member countries by financing projects that promote regional integration, economic development, and stability. By working together through MLIs, countries can address common challenges and achieve shared goals more effectively.

Adapting the characteristics and functions of an MLI to focus on defense spending and military cooperation among alliance members could yield substantial benefits. Not only could a NATO bank enhance purchasing capabilities, but it could also contribute to achieving significant levels of standardization and interoperability—integral elements that should form part of any loan criteria. Notably, there is currently no MLI globally with a mandate to support defense needs. The proposed NATO bank, offering low-interest loans and additional financial support, stands as a unique innovation. It could bolster allies’ efforts to meet their defense spending commitments, enhance military capabilities, and fortify collective security through the provision of a counter-cyclical financial instrument.

Bank’s structure and governance

The structure of a NATO bank must be built on principles of transparency, accountability, and effectiveness. The bank’s governance would be predicated on established norms for MLIs, fine-tuned to align with NATO’s unique requirements.

The formulation of a distinct legal framework is vital for the bank to function effectively. As an independent entity serving its members, the bank should operate under a unique charter. This document should detail its mission, objectives, and guidelines. The 1951 Ottawa Agreement, despite conferring broad privileges and immunities to the larger NATO organization, may not align with the specific nature of the proposed NATO bank, given its focus as a market-oriented international financial instrument. Therefore, the bank necessitates its own specialized legal structure, tailored to accommodate its unique operational needs. Crucially, there are no barriers within the current NATO legal structure that would preclude the creation of this specialized legal foundation for the bank.

At the helm of the organization would be a board of governors, with representatives—usually finance ministers or senior financial officials—from each member nation. Convening at least quarterly, this board would set policies, review the bank’s performance, and approve its budget.

On an operational level, the bank’s daily activities would be overseen by the board of directors (BoD). This group would hold the responsibility for crucial decisions such as loan approvals and project financing. Working closely with a management team, led by a president or CEO appointed by the board of governors, the BoD would translate board of governor-level decisions into strategic actions, effectively aligning the bank’s objectives with the strategic goals of NATO. It would be important for national personnel to represent the directors, ensuring allies’ comfort in the knowledge that capability development and investments are conducted in a manner that respects each state’s sovereign rights over such activities.

Creating a robust governance authority as described above is pivotal to ensure both the highest creditworthiness possible, and that funds borrowed are used for defense expenditure in line with the bank’s policy objectives and charter. This authority, leveraging existing mechanisms from institutions like the World Bank, will need to agree on enforcement activities when crafting the bank’s charter. Simultaneously, the NATO bank could aid allies to bolster their capacity to spend effectively. Agencies like the NATO Support and Procurement Agency could prove invaluable in aiding nations in conducting either unilateral or multilateral acquisitions, which come with significant and unique tax advantages.

Complementing this structure will be the need for a system of oversight mechanisms to maintain transparency and accountability. This includes both internal and external auditing, a compliance and risk management department, and regular reporting to shareholders.

The bank’s inception would require a detailed examination of its core components, seeking expert counsel in relevant areas: e.g., tax advisers, law firms, and global investment banks that are experienced in supporting similar institutions. The legal structure, governance, management framework, capital structure, lending instruments, and financing strategy need to be meticulously planned to both provide confidence to nations and to rapidly achieve a AAA credit rating.

Paying for the bank

Inspired by the models of established MLIs, the proposed bank should operate under a cooperative framework, in line with the principles set out in Articles 2 and 3 of NATO’s 1949 Washington Treaty. This framework would enable allies with strong (i.e., AAA) credit ratings to collectively underwrite borrowings, leveraging their combined capital and assets. This collaborative approach ensures that no single nation is burdened unilaterally.

To address concerns of inequitable burden sharing, it is essential to highlight that the NATO bank’s framework would be designed for shared responsibility and risk mitigation. The global historical record of MLIs shows no instances of default by any NATO nations, indicating a robust collective fiscal discipline among the allies. This history substantiates the argument against the perceived disproportionate support of weaker nations by AAA-rated members. It would be a collective, well-balanced financial initiative, where the risk is distributed across and minimized for all nations. Furthermore, while it is important for the NATO Bank to have a AAA rating, such a rating does not exclusively come from AAA-rated members of the bank. Rather, the bank’s mandate, charter, governance structure, modes of operation, and management expertise all contribute to the rating the bank will gain. In other words, this is not about AAA-rated nations bolstering non-AAA-rated countries through a third party. Once a AAA rating is achieved, the NATO bank would need to work closely with the appropriate rating agencies to makes sure that its AAA rating is sustained.

For fiscally conservative allies concerned about supporting less financially disciplined partners, the NATO bank presents a mitigated risk model. The collective creditworthiness and historical reliability of NATO nations in fulfilling their wider MLI financial obligations significantly reduce the risk associated with the bank. Therefore, allies such as Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark can participate with the assurance that their strong credit ratings are part of a collective buffer, rather than being singularly exploited. The bank’s ability to issue debt at competitive rates in the capital markets, owing to this collective strength, will enable the efficient channeling of funds toward essential defense expenditures, overseen by the bank, its risk team, and investment oversight staff.

However, the bank would need to account for its overhead, including staff, infrastructure, and information technology systems. These expenses would be largely self-funded through the interest spread on loans extended to borrowing allies. Any additional income could then be channeled toward supporting further alliance activities.

The bank’s financial model would follow a typical MLI approach, where the bank borrows from capital markets at one rate, let’s call this Rate A (for instance, 2.9 percent), and lends to those allies requiring capital at another slightly higher rate, Rate B (for example, 3.0 percent). Rate B would be substantially lower than Rate C, the rate at which allies would need to borrow when individually accessing capital markets (see table 2).

Table 2: Capital market ten-year bond yield rates of NATO allies

The difference between Rates A and B—the interest spread—would cover the bank’s operational costs. Any excess funds, which could originate from interest payments on paid-in capital (i.e., what each shareholder (ally) has invested in the bank), could be deposited within the bank. These funds could then be used by the bank’s members within the framework of NATO and defense spending, offering an added layer of financial flexibility. However, to bolster risk management and align borrowing with strategic objectives, the bank will employ tailored covenants as safeguards, ensuring funds are used purposefully and within a disciplined financial framework.

While table 2 highlights that the vast majority of NATO nations would financially benefit by borrowing through the NATO bank, it remains essential to emphasize the principle of equal treatment in the bank model. Not only would nations striving to meet the 2 percent GDP target benefit from the initiative, but allies already fulfilling that requirement could also enjoy lower borrowing costs, reinforcing the spirit of unity and collective security, while creating domestic fiscal headroom to balance competing domestic tax and spending needs.

Incentives

Beyond the immediate low interest savings and hedging strategies that a NATO bank could offer, its establishment promises an array of compelling incentives for a diverse spectrum of participants. A NATO bank would transcend the traditional confines of a fiscal instrument and should be viewed as a strategic tool that could bolster defense spending efficiency and fortify international relations. The wider incentives of the bank’s creation include:

Transforming defense spending dynamics: The NATO bank’s introduction is not intended to replace direct national defense spending but to complement it as an additional tool. By offering a collective financing option, the bank would help to depoliticize the issue by shifting the focus from individual national fiscal decisions to a unified, alliance-wide strategy. While direct defense spending remains essential, the NATO bank would provide an alternative avenue for funding, easing the burden on national budgets and reducing internal political pressures. This additional layer of financing could help transform the defense-spending narrative within NATO. It would allow allies to demonstrate their commitment to collective security without the sole reliance on direct budget increases, which can be politically challenging. The bank’s role as a supplementary financing source would mean that nations could maintain or moderately increase their defense budgets while leveraging the bank’s resources to meet or exceed their commitments more effectively. Indeed, this approach would change the political dynamics surrounding defense spending. Its establishment as an additional financing mechanism could lead to a more cohesive and less divisive approach within the Alliance. By providing this extra layer of financial support, it would help to mitigate the contentious debates that often arise when nations are pressured to increase their defense budgets directly. The bank thus would serve as a strategic tool to enhance the Alliance’s overall defense capabilities while respecting the varied political and economic realities of its member states. In essence, it offers a pragmatic solution to the challenges of meeting defense spending targets, fostering a more unified stance on collective security within NATO.

The NATO bank’s introduction is not intended to replace direct national defense spending but to complement it as an additional tool. By offering a collective financing option, the bank would help to depoliticize the issue by shifting the focus from individual national fiscal decisions to a unified, alliance-wide strategy. While direct defense spending remains essential, the NATO bank would provide an alternative avenue for funding, easing the burden on national budgets and reducing internal political pressures. This additional layer of financing could help transform the defense-spending narrative within NATO. It would allow allies to demonstrate their commitment to collective security without the sole reliance on direct budget increases, which can be politically challenging. The bank’s role as a supplementary financing source would mean that nations could maintain or moderately increase their defense budgets while leveraging the bank’s resources to meet or exceed their commitments more effectively. Indeed, this approach would change the political dynamics surrounding defense spending. Its establishment as an additional financing mechanism could lead to a more cohesive and less divisive approach within the Alliance. By providing this extra layer of financial support, it would help to mitigate the contentious debates that often arise when nations are pressured to increase their defense budgets directly. The bank thus would serve as a strategic tool to enhance the Alliance’s overall defense capabilities while respecting the varied political and economic realities of its member states. In essence, it offers a pragmatic solution to the challenges of meeting defense spending targets, fostering a more unified stance on collective security within NATO. Strengthening international organizations: The NATO bank concept represents a contemporary application of international cooperation, reinforcing the relevance and importance of multinational organizations in the current political climate.

The NATO bank concept represents a contemporary application of international cooperation, reinforcing the relevance and importance of multinational organizations in the current political climate. Indicator function: Similar to catastrophe bonds, NATO bonds issued through the bank could offer financial markets an indicator of the likelihood of military conflict, providing valuable insights for risk assessment and strategic planning.

Similar to catastrophe bonds, NATO bonds issued through the bank could offer financial markets an indicator of the likelihood of military conflict, providing valuable insights for risk assessment and strategic planning. Capital market deterrence: The bank could introduce an innovative new international relations concept: capital market deterrence. By offering NATO bonds on the open market, rival nations—or entities within them—could inadvertently (or advertently) finance NATO’s defense. This financial stake could deter conflict, as hostilities may risk bond repayments. While the probability of this mechanism’s impact on deterrence by itself is low, taken in combination with wider Euro-Atlantic deterrence efforts does make this suggestion greater than zero. However, it bears remembering that World War I disproved the theory of Sir Normal Angell, a British author and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, that financial integration could guarantee peace. Thus, while capital market deterrence could supplement traditional defense mechanisms, maintaining a robust defense posture remains crucial.

The bank could introduce an innovative new international relations concept: capital market deterrence. By offering NATO bonds on the open market, rival nations—or entities within them—could inadvertently (or advertently) finance NATO’s defense. This financial stake could deter conflict, as hostilities may risk bond repayments. While the probability of this mechanism’s impact on deterrence by itself is low, taken in combination with wider Euro-Atlantic deterrence efforts does make this suggestion greater than zero. However, it bears remembering that World War I disproved the theory of Sir Normal Angell, a British author and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, that financial integration could guarantee peace. Thus, while capital market deterrence could supplement traditional defense mechanisms, maintaining a robust defense posture remains crucial. Grand strategic response: The NATO bank could be positioned as a response to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Although the investment activities differ, the strategic aim of using financial entities to maintain the balance of power should not be ignored.

The NATO bank could be positioned as a response to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Although the investment activities differ, the strategic aim of using financial entities to maintain the balance of power should not be ignored. High-quality liquid assets: Debt securities issued by the NATO bank could be designated as high-quality liquid assets by global financial regulators. This, coupled with the potential inclusion of these securities in bond indices, could significantly stimulate market demand.

Debt securities issued by the NATO bank could be designated as high-quality liquid assets by global financial regulators. This, coupled with the potential inclusion of these securities in bond indices, could significantly stimulate market demand. Existing financial infrastructure: Major global investment banks with a history of advising sovereign entities, supranational organizations, and agencies on bond underwriting and distribution could become natural partners for the NATO bank. Their vested interest in the bank’s success, complemented by their existing support networks, could expedite the bank’s establishment, and ensure its efficient operation.

Major global investment banks with a history of advising sovereign entities, supranational organizations, and agencies on bond underwriting and distribution could become natural partners for the NATO bank. Their vested interest in the bank’s success, complemented by their existing support networks, could expedite the bank’s establishment, and ensure its efficient operation. Counter-cyclical financial instrument for defense stability: The bank is envisioned to act as a vital counter-cyclical tool, which is particularly effective during economic downturns. In periods of recession, when countries face fiscal constraints, maintaining defense spending can become particularly challenging. This is where the NATO bank’s role becomes crucial. By providing low-interest loans spread over very long time frames, the bank would offer a more cost-effective option for defense financing compared to the typically higher interest rates nations would face when borrowing domestically during economic contractions.

The comparative advantage of borrowing from this bank lies in its ability to offer more favorable loan terms than most domestic borrowing options available to countries in recession. This advantage is not just in terms of lower interest rates but also in the commitment and consistency it brings to defense spending. History shows that investments made through similar MLIs tend to be more stable and less prone to cuts compared to unilateral domestic projects, which are often the first to face reductions in times of economic hardship.

Thus, the NATO bank would serve as a financial buffer, enabling allies to sustain their defense commitments without the immediate financial strain that would typically accompany such spending in a recession. This approach ensures that the alliance’s collective security is not compromised during economic downturns. Essentially, the NATO bank would offer a strategic financing option for defense and strengthen the resilience of the Alliance’s defense commitments against the vagaries of economic cycles.

An explanation

Put simply, the NATO bank could perform three core functions: direct lending for defense needs; currency and resource hedging options to protect against market volatility; and lease financing for armaments trade between allies.

Direct lending

To illustrate how the NATO bank model would work, let’s revisit the case of Poland from 2002. At that time, Poland made a significant commitment to purchase forty-eight F-16 fighter aircraft from the American aerospace firm Lockheed Martin, at a total cost of $3.8 billion. This substantial purchase was made possible through a direct loan from the US Treasury. Congress sanctioned a thirteen-year fixed-rate loan at an interest rate of 5 percent—the same as the rate for the ten-year US Treasury note at that time. Over the loan’s duration, Poland’s interest burden from this deal was, per an estimate, approximately $3.47 billion.

Fast forward to today, and the borrowing landscape looks quite different. The yield on a ten-year US Treasury bond now stands at around 4.09 percent. Meanwhile, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) under the World Bank—which could serve as a reasonable proxy for the kind of interest rates a NATO bank might offer—has a ten-year bond with a yield of 3.0 percent.

In the current lending context, Poland’s borrowing costs would change significantly. If it were to secure a loan from the US government at the current rate of 4.09 percent, Poland would be liable for roughly $2.66 billion in interest over a thirteen-year period. However, if Poland were to borrow from the proposed NATO bank at a rate of 3.0 percent, the total interest payable would decrease to approximately $1.81 billion.

Table 3: Breakdown of borrowing costs for Poland and F-16 financing

In today’s financial environment, the existence of a NATO bank could potentially offer Poland substantial savings: around $1.66 billion in interest payments alone. Moreover, if Poland were to procure the F-16s through NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency, it could realize additional benefits through unique tax incentives.

To place this into further context, it is worth noting that intra-allied defense sales accounted for around $30 billion during 2018/2019. If such trade were financed through the NATO bank versus national financing, allies trading between themselves could save almost $500 million annually in interest payments alone (see table 4). Noting that defense borrowing tends to be spread over many years (see the Polish F-16 example), such interest savings soon start to become billions of dollars.

Table 4: Intra-allied defense sales (2018/2019)

Currency hedges

In addition to direct lending, acting as a currency hedge for large procurements is another potential use of the NATO bank. Take, for instance, the shock to the British pound in 2022: in early August of that year, one US dollar (USD) bought 81 pence. Yet by the end of September, the currencies were almost at parity, with a dollar fetching 93 pence. This sudden devaluation of the pound by nearly 15 percent meant that UK procurement professionals, sourcing long lead time armaments from US suppliers, had to potentially find an additional 15 percent to pay those dollar-denominated invoices.

A NATO bank would provide a mechanism to hedge against such currency fluctuations. Here’s how:

Step 1: The UK, procuring armaments from a US company, borrows from the NATO bank in pound sterling (GBP). Upon securing the loan, the UK initiates immediate repayments to the bank in GBP, while the borrowed funds are simultaneously converted in full to US dollars at the current spot exchange rate. This upfront-conversion strategy serves as a safeguard against future exchange rate volatility. Given that defense procurements such as jets or submarines often span years if not decades, this could offer substantial protection.

Step 2: The UK might pay an initial 20 percent down payment to the vendor in US dollars, investing the remaining 80 percent in low-risk, USD-denominated assets such as US treasury bonds.

Step 3: As the vendor fulfils contractual milestones, those dollar-denominated investments are easily liquidated and the payments are made in dollars, thereby shielding the UK from sudden currency shocks.

Nonetheless, such a strategy is not without its risks, including interest rate, liquidity, counterparty, operational, and exchange rate volatility. These risks emerge from the UK’s reinvestment of borrowed funds in USD low-risk assets over the procurement period. However, a multipronged approach can help mitigate such concerns:

Interest rate risk : The use of financial instruments including interest rate swaps or options can help manage interest rate fluctuations.

: The use of financial instruments including interest rate swaps or options can help manage interest rate fluctuations. Liquidity risk : Investment in highly liquid assets and diversification of the portfolio can ensure funds are available when needed.

: Investment in highly liquid assets and diversification of the portfolio can ensure funds are available when needed. Counterparty risk: Selecting investment counterparts with high credit ratings can reduce the risk of default.

Lease financing

The NATO bank could provide allies with a unique strategy to offset future currency fluctuations, ensure predictable future defense budgets (as repayment remains in the original debt-issued currency), and distribute the underwriting risk, potentially lowering the cost of capital. Such a currency hedge would also allow allies to maintain their foreign currency reserves, offering a platform for either unilateral or multinational borrowing. However, it’s crucial to remember that such a strategy, with its complexity and inherent risks, would necessitate the stewardship of experienced banking professionals combined with defense experts. The bankers would need to navigate the intricacies of interest rate swaps and manage liquidity and counterparty risks, while their defense professional colleagues would focus on making informed decisions about the investment of borrowed funds. But with the right expertise and governance, the NATO bank could play a pivotal role in promoting financial stability and procurement efficiency among allies.

The introduction of the NATO bank could usher in a new paradigm for defense expenditure that goes beyond traditional procurement methods: the facilitation of strategic armaments leasing between member states. The concept of leasing allows a NATO ally with robust defense manufacturing capabilities (Ally X) to construct and maintain significant armaments such as tanks, aircraft, or naval vessels, which are then leased on a long-term basis to another ally (Ally Y), who may lack the means or capacity to produce such assets domestically.

This leasing arrangement allows for mutual benefits: it manifests as an asset on both allies’ balance sheets, enhancing their defense expenditure without necessitating an immediate, sizable outlay of funds. For Ally Y, it provides an efficient way to rapidly enhance its military capabilities. On the other hand, Ally X can offset some of the costs of production through the lease payments.

The NATO bank, in this case, could serve as the financial intermediary and guarantor of these arrangements. Its mandate could include establishing a robust framework for these agreements, ensuring compliance with NATO’s strategic objectives, assessing financial viability, and mitigating risks. It could also provide consultation and advice on the structure of such deals to guarantee they’re mutually beneficial, economically sound, and in line with the defense and foreign policy objectives of the allies involved within the context of NATO.

Building the balance sheet

While national import-export banks often play a crucial role in facilitating international trade deals similar to what is being proposed here, their mission and operations might not be aligned closely enough with the specific needs of defense procurement and leasing arrangements within the NATO context. The complexity of these arrangements—which encompass diplomatic, financial, and military dimensions—necessitate an organization like the NATO bank, which is specifically tailored to understand and address such multifaceted challenges. Moreover, the sheer cost of defense acquisition often outstrips the balance sheets of national import-export banks. Indeed, as one senior official from a NATO nation recounted in our discussions, their nation used its import-export bank to facilitate the financing of armaments to a non-NATO nation and through that one deal maxed out its import-export bank credit capacity—in other words, individual nations do not always have the capacity to resource multiple defense acquisition efforts. This is something the proposed NATO bank could achieve on behalf of allies due to the size of its collective balance sheet.

Establishing a NATO bank requires the highest political and financial leadership. On the political side, getting the bank established will require engaged effort, direction and guidance from the most senior parts of government with elected ministers taking an active leadership role. On the financial side, vigilant balance sheet construction, with NATO allies underwriting the project, will be critical.

The balance sheet would comprise a blend of cash or paid-in capital, and obligations or callable capital. Together, these constitute the “subscription capital,” which can be drawn upon as needed. The balance sheet would underpin the issuance of NATO bonds, the proceeds of which could be used by NATO allies seeking to enhance their defense spending at low interest rates. The bonds could be unsecured, relying on NATO’s collective financial standing, or secured by subscription capital, potentially reducing the cash commitment required from an underwriting ally. These bonds could also span multiple decades, as war bonds have done in the past.

To provide a practical context for these proposals, it’s worth noting that all NATO allies already participate in at least one MLI such as the World Bank or the European Investment Bank, and therefore all NATO governments have relevant MLI experience. Table 5 presents the average contribution of allies as one-off, paid-in capital investments to their existing MLIs.

Table 5: Average ally contribution to MLIs

Sources: MLIs used to establish average paid-in capital contributions of allies include the Asian Development Bank (ADB), African Development Bank Group (AfDB), the AIIB, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), EIB, Inter-American Development Bank (AIDB), International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), Nordic Investment Bank (NIB), and Caribbean Development Bank (CDB); World Bank population data.

If the averages from table 5 were applied to the NATO bank, one might expect a balance sheet with a minimum of around $8.36 billion of paid-in capital. Typically, paid-in capital represents anywhere between 10 percent to 15 percent of the overall balance sheet value. Therefore, one can assume that $8.36 billion could represent 12.5 percent of the total balance sheet value. Combining this with the other 87.5 percent of callable capital (or $56 billion), the bank could initially create a subscribed capital total of up to $64 billion, a relatively modest amount when compared to the subscribed capital of existing MLIs (see table 6). One could see this figure ($64 billion) as a starting point for the bank, with future capital calls being made to expand the balance sheet should allied shareholders so wish.

However, it is this blend of paid-in and callable capital that is pivotal in securing a AAA credit rating, thereby enabling borrowing at remarkably low rates. To foster confidence in achieving and maintaining this rating, the bank’s gearing of debt to equity should adhere to standard MLI ratios, likely starting at 1:1. Over time, this could evolve, potentially aligning more closely with institutions like the European Investment Bank, which maintains a debt-to-equity ratio nearer to 2.5:1.

Sources: Asian Development Bank (ADB), African Development Bank Group (AfDB), the AIIB, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), EIB, Inter-American Development Bank (AIDB), International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), Nordic Investment Bank (NIB), and Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

Payment by nations

To mitigate the immediate fiscal pressures on allies, the proposed contributions toward the NATO bank’s paid-in capital (approximately $8.36 billion) could be dispersed over a four-year time frame. This phased approach would afford nations the opportunity to carefully manage their investments, bolstering the sustainability and feasibility of their commitments.

Contributing to the NATO bank’s paid-in capital offers allies a strategic avenue to help fulfil their obligation of 2 percent GDP defense spending while enhancing overall financial efficiency. This approach is particularly beneficial for smaller nations like Luxembourg or Iceland, which may not have large standing forces but can demonstrate alliance solidarity through such financial contributions. More significantly, this capital should not only count toward the 2 percent defense commitment but also amplify its impact. When nations invest in the bank and subsequently borrow for defense spending, they effectively leverage their contributions, achieving more with their financial resources. This creates a multiplier effect, allowing taxpayer money to yield greater defense capabilities at potentially lower costs. Such a system promotes equitable burden sharing across the Alliance, as each member’s investment in the bank contributes to more affordable borrowing rates for all, ultimately serving the collective defense objectives more effectively.

Furthermore, NATO allies would retain full autonomy over their pledges to the bank, whether in the form of paid-in capital, callable capital, or a combination of the two. However, in a manner akin to the World Bank model, pledges should be scaled to determine influence within the bank. This model positions governments as both shareholders and borrowers, fostering shared responsibility and collective gain. The more an ally commits to the NATO bank, the greater their influence at the governance level, as is standard practice in all MLIs.

However, a more ambitious idea would be to use those seized Russian Central Bank funds currently being held in Belgium through Euroclear and essentially utilize said funds to capitalize the NATO bank. This is clearly an escalatory measure but given the current context of the war in Ukraine, there could be Allied political consensus found around the notion of: raising a NATO bank, having the Russians pay for it, and using collective loans to buy armaments that support Ukraine as well as providing additional financing to support NATO nations prepare to defend themselves from potential Russian aggression.

Mitigation strategies

As the proposed NATO bank is arguably poised to reshape defense financing, it is crucial to anticipate potential challenges and devise strategic mitigation measures. Financial relations between EU and non-EU nations have already been addressed previously, but the complexities involved span across fiscal and political realms, operational difficulties, and the execution of strategic approaches. The following table lays out these challenges, categorized into three broad sections: fiscal and political considerations, overcoming operational challenges, and strategic mitigation approaches. Each challenge is accompanied by a mitigation measure, providing a path to navigate these obstacles and ensure the venture’s success.

Table 7: Fiscal, political, operational, and strategic aspects to address

It’s important to note how the NATO bank would differ from the European Investment bank. There is some overlap in membership between NATO and the EIB, whose shareholders are the twenty-seven EU member states; however, several key NATO allies such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Turkey, Canada, and Norway are not EU members. Furthermore, the EIB, as the lending arm of the European Union, operates with a mandate primarily focused on advancing integration, balanced development, and economic and social cohesion among EU member countries. This mandate is vastly different from the proposed NATO bank’s focus on transatlantic defense spending. In addition, the EIB operates within the legal framework and policy objectives of the EU, which may not fully align with NATO’s goals and strategic interests. Importantly, at an operational level, the EIB lacks the core competencies required to effectively manage and oversee defense projects. This particular skill set would be essential for the successful operation of the NATO bank. Therefore, while the EIB fulfils a valuable role within its designated remit, it is not currently equipped or structured to undertake the responsibilities envisioned for the NATO bank. That said, this does not preclude potential cooperation between the NATO bank and the EIB in areas of mutual interest and where their mandates might intersect.

In summary, the potential challenges the NATO bank could encounter are multifaceted and navigating them will require a mix of fiscal prudence, political diplomacy, and operational acumen. However, the broad strategic mitigation measures outlined above provide an initial framework for overcoming these obstacles. The bank’s success lies in its ability to foster a sense of shared responsibility and mutual benefit among allies, while working within existing fiscal norms and addressing each nation’s unique needs. By undertaking this approach with diligence and adaptability, the NATO bank can serve as a powerful tool in enhancing NATO’s defense capabilities and fostering a more secure future for the alliance.

Founding members and an approach to bond issuance

The establishment and functionality of the NATO bank relies on founding members (i.e., underwriting allies) with strong credit ratings to underwrite the bank’s activities. While all allies should be invited to be founding members, the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a coalition of ten NATO nations with solid credit ratings, could be an initial framework of allies to start building the bank and its balance sheet. But the invitation for all allies (and indeed partner nations) to join would remain open.

In addition to the JEF, it should be noted that the United States will remain an important ally in establishing the NATO bank, be it through either political and/or financial support. Regardless of which nations initially underpin the bank, there are some lessons from the recent European Commission’s debt issuance, driven by a collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which the NATO bank should observe including:

Refining the way bonds are sold : The way a bank sells its bonds can impact the costs of borrowing. Currently, the European Parliament has suggested that the European Commission rely less on “syndicated transactions,” where a group of banks are preselected to underwrite the debt, and shift more toward auctions, where different parties bid to buy the bonds. For the NATO bank, this strategy could reduce the power of the banks selling the bonds (primary dealers) and help get better prices for NATO debt. In simpler terms, this approach is like choosing to sell your house by open bidding instead of one real-estate agent.

: The way a bank sells its bonds can impact the costs of borrowing. Currently, the European Parliament has suggested that the European Commission rely less on “syndicated transactions,” where a group of banks are preselected to underwrite the debt, and shift more toward auctions, where different parties bid to buy the bonds. For the NATO bank, this strategy could reduce the power of the banks selling the bonds (primary dealers) and help get better prices for NATO debt. In simpler terms, this approach is like choosing to sell your house by open bidding instead of one real-estate agent. Improving the trading environment : Making NATO bonds easier to buy and sell (e.g., increasing their liquidity) could also help lower borrowing costs. This can be achieved by focusing on issuing short-term bonds first, which are generally more attractive to traders. Also, the NATO bank could encourage the inclusion of NATO bonds in popular bond indices, making them more attractive to a wider range of investors. It might also be possible for NATO bonds to have tax advantages akin to US municipal bonds.

: Making NATO bonds easier to buy and sell (e.g., increasing their liquidity) could also help lower borrowing costs. This can be achieved by focusing on issuing short-term bonds first, which are generally more attractive to traders. Also, the NATO bank could encourage the inclusion of NATO bonds in popular bond indices, making them more attractive to a wider range of investors. It might also be possible for NATO bonds to have tax advantages akin to US municipal bonds. Strengthening institutional support : The NATO bank’s credibility and attractiveness to investors could be further enhanced by aligning its operations closely with the key principles of sovereign entities, such as clear repayment strategies. This would make NATO bonds more like government bonds, which are often seen as safer investments.

: The NATO bank’s credibility and attractiveness to investors could be further enhanced by aligning its operations closely with the key principles of sovereign entities, such as clear repayment strategies. This would make NATO bonds more like government bonds, which are often seen as safer investments. Managing interest costs efficiently : The European Commission has found that its interest costs were higher than expected. To avoid a similar situation, the NATO bank should ensure its budgeting processes accurately account for the cost of interest.

: The European Commission has found that its interest costs were higher than expected. To avoid a similar situation, the NATO bank should ensure its budgeting processes accurately account for the cost of interest. Keeping the option to borrow : Just as a business might have a line of credit it can use when needed, the NATO bank should maintain the ability to borrow as a permanent tool. This allows it to have funds available not just for emergencies, but also for significant initiatives or opportunities that may arise.

: Just as a business might have a line of credit it can use when needed, the NATO bank should maintain the ability to borrow as a permanent tool. This allows it to have funds available not just for emergencies, but also for significant initiatives or opportunities that may arise. Clear communication: The NATO bank needs to reassure investors that its debt is a long-term, sustainable part of its strategy. This could help to increase investor confidence and result in better loan terms.

By applying these lessons from the European Commission’s debt issuance strategy and experience, the NATO bank can aim to secure better loan terms and establish itself as a stable and trustworthy player in the global bond market.

Conclusion

The proposed NATO bank, shaped by an understanding of the complex interplay of defense, finance, and international relations, could be a game-changing development for NATO and Euro-Atlantic security. The blueprint of the bank outlined above provides an overview of its anticipated inception, with a focus on creating a financially sound, accountable, and transparent institution that can support the Alliance’s defense needs. The road to its establishment is paved with intricate decisions and significant coordination among allies at the highest political levels, but with a clear vision and strategic execution, it could play a critical role in strengthening NATO’s collective defense for the foreseeable future.

As a next step, the heads of state and government of the thirty-two members of NATO (potentially starting with the JEF nations) should use the 2024 NATO summit in Washington in July to politically agree to the establishment of the bank with a view to its initial operations beginning no later than 2026.

Appendix

The table below lists current defense spending for all allies and, where applicable, those not meeting the 2 percent target. Current sovereign credit ratings follow the table.

The current defense spending figures derived are from real GDP data found on the OECD and IMF websites and the NATO 2023 official figures of defense expenditure percentages. For the comparative analysis of defense spending, the method used has US dollars as the unit of measure. This decision is driven by the aim to facilitate a clear, direct comparison of defense budgets across nations, utilizing a universally accepted and straightforward metric. The use of US dollars not only aligns with global financial standards but also ensures that comparisons are easily interpretable and relevant for international stakeholders. While purchasing power parity (PPP) offers valuable insights into purchasing power differences between nations, the focus on US dollars reflects a strategic choice to prioritize clarity and uniformity in financial comparisons.

