DigitalSherlocks on Capitol Hill

The DFRLab DC team leads a training session on open-source techniques to expose disinformation for congressional staffers.

On January 24, 2020, the DFRLab’s DC team took to Capitol Hill to train a group of 16 bipartisan senior congressional staffers on key tools and tactics to help them navigate the information environment and spot the truth.

From the Iranian shoot down to the Coronavirus, learning how to discern fact from fiction remains at the core of national security and public policy.

The event was cohosted by the NATO Observer Group in the Senate, chaired by Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina.