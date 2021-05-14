On May 14, Emma Ashford wrote an article in Inkstick on the national security implications of the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack.

“But while the broad particulars of this story are correct — the Colonial Pipeline was indeed the victim of a ransomware attack which halted transit and caused gasoline shortages up and down the East Coast of the United States — the sensationalism with which the story has been presented in the media is problematic. Sure, it’s tempting to blame shadowy hackers for the shortages. But the real culprits are far less sexy: poor cybersecurity, outdated government regulations, and you.”

More about our expert