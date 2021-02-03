On February 3, Erica Borghard participated in a panel hosted by the Belfer Center’s Intelligence and Cyber Projects at Harvard Kennedy School. She was joined by David Sanger, Bruce Schneier, and Camille Stewart. Borghard discussed the strategic implications of the SolarWinds hack.

“How can the government (federal and state/local) and the private sector get better at cyber defense given the enduring nature of the threat? What role does offense and deterrence play in in cyber defense? How can we secure our supply chain software?”

