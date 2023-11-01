On October 31, Transatlantic Security Initiative nonresident senior fellow Maggie Feldman-Piltch wrote the latest edition of her project “Non-State Actress,” which provides a brief overview of the definition of a terrorist organization, act, and individual and how the additional requirements of designation are met and applied in the United States, addressing case of Hamas.

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners. Explore more