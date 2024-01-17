From January 12th to 16th, GCH Nonresident Fellow Wen-Ti Sung was quoted 13 times on Taiwan’s presidential election. See below for a full list of his media appearances.
- Spectrum News: “Taiwan president-elect Lai Ching-te has steered the island toward democracy and away from China”
- Spectrum News: “Ruling-party candidate strongly opposed by China wins Taiwan’s presidential election”
- PBS: “Lai Ching-te wins Taiwan’s presidential election amid strong opposition from China”
- BBC: “William Lai, who China sees as ‘troublemaker’, wins Taiwan election”
- WSILTV: “What’s at stake for the global economy as Taiwan goes to the polls”
- The Week: “Taiwan president-elect Lai Ching-te has steered the island toward democracy and away from China”
- Barron’s: “What’s Next For Taiwan After The Election?”
- The Times of India: “Xi’s Taiwan strategy in tatters after winnable vote slips away”
- WFTV: “The ruling-party candidate strongly opposed by China wins Taiwan’s presidential election”
- Hong Kong Free Press: “Taiwan unlikely to see ‘full-scale invasion’ by Beijing in next few years, defence expert says”
- Time: “Taiwan’s Election Isn’t a Disaster for Xi Jinping — Unless He Makes It One”
- The Japan Times: “China plays waiting game in run-up to Taiwan inauguration”
- Fair Planet: “Taiwan’s Election: ‘A Choice Between War and Peace'”