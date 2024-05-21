From May 15th to 20th, GCH Nonresident Fellow Wen-Ti Sung was quoted 17 times on Taiwan’s new president William Lai’s inauguration and its implications for the cross-strait relations. See below for a full list of his media appearances.
- The Japan Times: “New Taiwan president to set tone for ties with China at inauguration”
- Der Spiegel: “Warum es in Taiwans Parlament (wieder) zu einer Schlägerei kam”
- CNN: “Tsai Ing-wen: the leader who put Taiwan on the map and stood up to China”
- ASB Zeitung: “Tsai Ing-wen is a notable figure who propelled Taiwan to the spotlight and fearlessly tackled China’s aggression.”
- AP News: “Taiwan’s new president inherits a strong foreign policy position but political gridlock at home”
- Politico: “Taiwan’s new president inherits political gridlock at home”
- The Japan Times: “Taiwan’s Lai to bolster ‘porcupine’ defense against China threat”
- Barron’s: “Taiwan’s ‘Cat Warrior’ Hsiao Takes On VP Role”
- New York Times: “Global Tensions and a Hostile Neighbor Await Taiwan’s New Leader”
- BBC: “’Stop threatening Taiwan’, its new president William Lai tells China”
- The Sydney Morning Herald: “Meet Xi’s new No.1 enemy: The man at the heart of the US-China superpower battle”
- The Guardian: “Taiwan’s new president takes office and calls on China to cease hostile actions”
- ABC National Radio: “Taiwan’s new president sworn in”’
- CNA: “Taiwan’s new leader inherits foreign policy strength but domestic political gridlock”
- BBC Chinese: “台灣進入賴清德時代：一文讀懂總統就職演說中的信息”
- DW Chinese: “赖清德正式就任 对中喊话：尊重台湾人选择”
- The Storm Media: “美智庫學者：賴清德的「台獨」標籤，可以成為兩岸破冰的政治資產”