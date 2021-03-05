Handler and Schroeder in New Atlanticist: The 5×5—Questioning basic assumptions in the cyber domain

Related content from the author
Mon, Dec 14, 2020
How do you fix a flying computer? Seeking resilience in software-intensive mission systems
Defense organizations, by nature, confront unanticipated and highly impactful disruptions. They must adapt complex mission systems to withstand these disruptions and accomplish defined objectives. To ensure mission systems like the F-35 remain available, capable, and lethal in conflicts to come demands the United States and its allies prioritize the resilience of these systems.
Report by
Thu, Feb 11, 2021
The 5×5—Looking ahead for the Biden administration after a busy year in cybersecurity
It’s been a wild twelve months in the world of cybersecurity since the Atlantic Council’s Cyber Statecraft Initiative launched the 5×5 series. In celebration of the series’ one-year anniversary, experts plotted the year ahead.
New Atlanticist by Simon Handler
Thu, Feb 4, 2021
Protecting the new frontier: Seven perspectives on aerospace cybersecurity
The aviation community is experiencing unprecedented difficulties, while space is emerging as a new fronter with challenges of its own. But there are opportunities for experts across the aerospace sector to tackle its cybersecurity challenges.
Article by Simon Handler