“Crises like the brutal crackdown in Kazakhstan show that Moscow and Beijing can work under pressure together efficiently and get the outcome they desire. It’s a formula we should expect them to repeat.”Doug Klain
January 21, 2022 • 12:31pm ET
By Atlantic Council
