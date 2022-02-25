On February 24, Foreign Policy published a biweekly column featuring Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig and New American Engagement Initiative senior fellow Emma Ashford assessing the latest news in international affairs.
In their latest column, they discuss how the US and allies should respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, debate the effectiveness of sanctions, and warn against direct NATO-Russia conflict.
US officials need to think about how to manage Russia’s actions toward Ukraine—and the Russian moves in the days to come. That will undoubtedly include punitive measures like sanctions, but it also needs to include a focus on… managing refugee flows… [preventing] economic contagion… [and] avoiding a larger conflict between NATO and Russia.
A top priority must be reinforcing NATO… [and] now that Putin is invading, US President Joe Biden should impose the harshest possible economic penalties… Putin needs to pay a high price for invading his neighbors. With military options rightly off the table—so long as Russia does not move against a NATO ally—this is the best tool the Western alliance has.