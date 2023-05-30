On May 27, Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig analyzed Niccolò Machiavelli’s works in Foreign Policy based on his chapter in The New Makers of Modern Strategy. He argues that Machiavelli assessed tyranny as an unstable system that is prone to extremes, whereas democracy imposes institutional guardrails that allow for the pursuit of long-term strategy. Dr. Kroenig contends that Machiavelli’s arguments apply to US-China competition and demonstrate that democracy will prevail.

While the White House may not be cognizant of the Biden doctrine’s theoretical roots, Machiavelli has presaged a new generation of strategists who look to strong domestic political institutions as a fundamental source of the United States’ international power and influence.

The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security works to develop sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most important security challenges facing the United States and the world. Learn more

Related Experts: Matthew Kroenig