On November 15, 2021, Michael Schuman published a story in The Atlantic, “Xi Jinping’s terrifying new China.” He argues that the series of business regulations and restrictions on daily life in China in recent months “can be viewed as one element of Xi’s broader agenda to mold a new Chinese society that will be instilled with proper socialist values—as he defines them—purged of corrupting individualism and other bad habits that have seeped in from foreign (read: Western) cultures, and thus girded for the next phase of national struggle: the quest for global greatness.”

