Mon, Jul 27, 2020 The evolution of misinformation in an expanding media landscape

Misinformation in the public sphere is nothing new. Since the dawn of print media, or indeed the of politics altogether, spreading false messages to sway the population has been a political technique. However, in the Internet Age, in which information has become democratized, misinformation has taken on a new, accelerated, and increasingly sinister tone, compared with analog or print misinformation of the past. Dr. David Bray, Director of the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center, and other expert panelists considered the changing landscape of misinformation, and other important topics, on an episode DisrupTV hosted by Mr. R “Ray” Wang and Mr. Vala Afshar of Constellation Research.

