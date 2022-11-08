Nishant K. Tiwary

Chief of Staff

Union Cabinet Minister of Power and Renewable Energy of India and President of the International Solar Alliance

Awarded by the President and the Prime Minister of India for his exceptional achievements, Nishant Tiwary works as Chief of Staff to the Union Cabinet Minister of Power and Renewable Energy of India and President of the International Solar Alliance. He has contributed to path-breaking initiatives in Energy Transition, Sustainable Development, Infrastructure Finance, and Climate Action space.

He led the national strategy, innovation, and implementation of programs and policies primarily focused on Electric mobility, EVs, Storage, Hydrogen, Solar, Wind, Storage, Grid, Energy Efficiency, and circular economy, directly impacting 1.4 billion citizens. His efforts saw an inflow of $70B worth of investments in the RE sector in the last five years in India.

He reported to and worked with Finance Secretary of India cum CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) as Assistant Director General. UIDAI empowers the residents of India with Aadhaar, a unique digital biometric identity that is used for providing direct benefit transfer (DBT) to beneficiaries under 700+ government schemes.

UIDAI is the financial backbone of India in terms of digital transaction. It’s the future of money. On the payments side, the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) works as the last mile banking systems where the number is expanding rapidly. AePS has served the country well during the Covid period. Over 400 million last-mile banking transactions are being done every month on the AePS system through 5 million micro-ATMs.

It has led to the inclusion of marginalized population, better targeting of beneficiaries and saving of over 20 billion USD annually. However, Aadhaar program faced an enormous challenge from hackers who stole and cloned fingerprints leading to identity theft and fraudulent transactions.

As Assistant Director General at UIDAI, he led national strategy to find technological solution to all such frauds for 1.4 billion citizens. He designed and implemented an artificial intelligence module which detected non-live (fraud) fingerprints from the live ones.

The fraud detection accuracy improved up to 99.3% resulting in better security of over a billion bank accounts linked to the world’s largest biometric database. The solution brought transparency, protected poorest of the poor from frauds, and saved time and cost of enforcement agencies. He realized the impact of technology in addressing the policy and program implementation issues on an unmatched scale.

A master’s in public administration (MPA) in Quantitative Economics from Harvard University and an MBA student at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, he has excelled in doctorate (Ph.D. Economics) from Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD).

He has been nominated to serve as a member of the UN’s global task force on digitization of Energy in Europe, a member of the Harvard Business Review (HBR) advisory council, an advisor to Harvard’s Belfer Centre, and an advisor to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), in Washington, DC on decarbonization.

An avid photographer, Nishant is the author of Celebrating Bihar Collection, published by the Oxford University Press in more than a hundred countries.

He led MIT Energy Conference and Harvard Social Enterprise Conference (SECON) 2022, where he hosted stellar global voices and keynote speakers leveraging his expertise and deep networks in the space. He has addressed international forums as keynote speaker such as Earth and Climate Summit and Climate Finance Boardroom, London.

He has been contributing to the Climate VC space through complete investment cycles, from sourcing to closing deals, and applies his expertise to set up a competitive strategy and efficient operations for various portfolio companies.