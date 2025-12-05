WASHINGTON, DC – December 5, 2025 – The Atlantic Council today announced that Nate Swanson has joined its Middle East Programs as resident senior fellow and director of the Iran Strategy Project.

Swanson brings two decades of experience in US policy toward Iran, having served in a series of senior roles at the US Department of State and the White House across successive administrations. He has worked on issues ranging from the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to the maximum pressure strategy. Most recently, he served as director for Iran at the National Security Council from 2022 to 2025, where he helped coordinate interagency strategy on all aspects of Iran policy. He also served in the current administration as a member of the US negotiating team seeking a new deal with Iran.

“Few countries pose a greater challenge to the US, yet have a more a uncertain future, than Iran. Resumed conflict, a diplomatic breakthrough, and domestic unrest are all short-term possibilities,” Swanson said. “I am excited to join an institution like the Atlantic Council that has the expertise and commitment to partnerships necessary to address this challenge.”

As director of the Iran Strategy Project, Swanson will lead the Atlantic Council’s work on Iran at a critical moment for US policy and regional security. His portfolio will include producing forward-looking analysis, shaping policy recommendations for US and allied governments, and convening senior policymakers and experts to advance a more coherent, long-term approach to Iran.

“I’m thrilled that Nate has agreed to join the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative team at the Atlantic Council. Nate’s track record of successful non-partisan service across both Republican and Democratic administrations, helping them develop and implement US policy toward Iran, is unrivaled over the last two decades,” said Jonathan Panikoff, director of the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative.

William Wechsler, senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Middle East Programs, added, “I have no doubt that Nate’s leadership in driving forward the Atlantic Council’s work on Iran will lead to innovative and impactful policy analysis and recommendations for years to come.”

Swanson holds a Masters in Public Policy from George Washington University and Bachelor of Arts from Westmont College.