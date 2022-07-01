The secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will join the Global Energy Center upon completion of his term

WASHINGTON, DC – July 1, 2022 – The Atlantic Council announced today that Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, secretary general for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), will join the Atlantic Council as a distinguished fellow in the Global Energy Center after the conclusion of his term at OPEC on July 31.

Barkindo’s fellowship at the Council comes at a pivotal time as the world tackles unprecedented energy-related challenges sparked by a global pandemic, mounting climate risks, and volatile oil markets. In his role at the Council, Barkindo will focus on these markets in addition to energy geopolitics and the role of oil and gas in the energy transition.

“In addition to an unparalleled expertise on oil markets, security, and governance, Secretary General Barkindo brings a deep understanding of geopolitics in a volatile world that will further enhance the Atlantic Council’s approach to shaping solutions to global energy-security challenges,” said Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council.

“I am deeply honored to have been recognized as a distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council, given its acclaimed international reputation, its forward-looking agenda, and its community which is home to many experts and scholars,” said Barkindo. “I look forward to contributing to the organization’s work on a plethora of energy-related issues, at a time when the world’s eyes are focused on both short- and long-term energy market outlooks.”

Said Randolph Bell, senior director and Richard Morningstar chair at the Global Energy Center: “Secretary General Barkindo brings unique knowledge and experience to our team, and he will be seen as a leader in our community and a mentor for our staff and fellows. At a time when the world’s attention is on volatile oil markets, his voice and perspective is all the more valuable.”

Throughout his six-year tenure as OPEC’s secretary general, Barkindo has been a leading voice for more cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries on stabilizing oil markets. He also pivotally steered the organization and industry through critical events including a downturn at the start of his tenure driven by supply outpacing demand and a crisis fueled by contracting demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. In his role, he has also advocated for improving access to energy globally.

In addition to serving other roles at OPEC over nearly four decades—which earned him the distinction of currently being the longest-serving delegate to the organization—Barkindo was previously group managing director and chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and deputy managing director of Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas. He also previously led Nigeria’s technical delegation to the UN climate change negotiations since 1991 and served four terms as vice president to the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties.

The Atlantic Council Global Energy Center promotes energy security by working alongside governments, industry leaders, civil society, and public stakeholders to devise pragmatic solutions to the geopolitical, sustainability, and economic challenges of the changing global energy landscape.

