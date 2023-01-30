Last week on the day of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, as the memory of those lost in the Holocaust was commemorated around the world, a lone gunman shot eight Israelis from his car window. The innocent victims were killed walking peacefully toward their neighborhood synagogue in Jerusalem. Israel plunged into mourning while fresh attacks drew blood in both Jerusalem and other cities. These types of heinous terrorist attacks are new. The modus operandi is different. Read Charai’s latest in The Hill on the growth of lone gunmen terrorism and the ideological shifts propelling these attacks.

These kinds of attacks seem unstoppable. The new killers act alone, do not consort with known terrorists or gather precursor materials. They may not even plan. So their killings appear sudden.

