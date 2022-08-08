As we approach the two-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords, their importance has only grown. The accords—the culmination of a process of peace and reconciliation between Israel and four Arab countries—opened the doors to trade and tourism, as well as scientific and diplomatic cooperation. Read Charai’s latest in the Jerusalem Strategic Tribune on prospects for Israeli-Arab normalization and Palestinian integration in the process.

This dynamic of normalization launched by the Abraham Accords could take Israel beyond coexistence and make it a full partner for regional security and economic growth. It is in the interests of Israel and the US to achieve this goal.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies, a board of trustees member of International Crisis Group, and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and Global Board of Advisors at The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security in Jerusalem.