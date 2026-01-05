On January 4, GeoStrategy Initiative distinguished fellow Tobias Ellwood authored an opinion piece in Express titled “The UK is woefully underprepared for global war – we must bring back National Service.” He explains that the United Kingdom has grown complacent and argues that restoring mandatory national service is essential amid intensifying strategic competition.
