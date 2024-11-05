On November 1, Lt. Gen. Michael Groen (United States Marine Corps, Ret.), non-resident senior fellow at Forward Defense, authored an op-ed for the Cipher Brief detailing the risk of US defeat in the competition for “innovation power.” In the op-ed, Lt. Gen. Groen (Ret.) argues that “innovation power” is a crucial feature of US economic and national security, but over-regulatory agendas pose a serious risk to American competitiveness.
