Annual Report 2024/2025 Beyond politics:

The Atlantic Council’s enduring mission in a world transformed

by John F.W. Rogers and Frederick Kempe

Eighty years ago, when Nazi Germany surrendered to Allied forces on May 8, 1945, the world emerged from the shadow of fascist tyranny through unity, sacrifice, and courageous leadership among war-time allies. On that day, US President Harry Truman said, “United, the peace-loving nations have demonstrated in the West that their arms are stronger by far than the might of dictators.”

In the decades that followed, the United States engaged with partners and allies to produce one of the greatest periods of prosperity and peace among great powers that the world has ever known. That involved the creation of what became known as a rules-based order, including institutions like NATO, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, the United Nations, and many others.

One American president after another—twelve during the history of the Atlantic Council—put America’s interests first. They defined them in an enlightened manner that at the same time advanced the interests of hundreds of millions of others.

With all its flaws—and no era of history is without them—this extended period since World War II has resulted in enormous benefits for the American people, helped lift billions of people around the world from poverty, and helped prevent the outbreak of war between nuclear-armed great powers.

In 1961, the Atlantic Council was born to promote and sustain that brand of constructive US leadership alongside partners and allies to shape a better future. We do this through the people we convene, the reports we write, and the policies we promote.

As a nonpartisan organization, the Atlantic Council has always steered clear of party politics. But we have never been shy about advocating for enduring US values and principles, such as a strong national defense and strong alliances, respect for individual rights, free and fair market economies, and rule of law. We equip government policymakers, business decision makers, civil society leaders, and the media with the insights and analysis necessary to make informed decisions in an increasingly complex global environment.

We have carried out this work for more than six decades, through changes in presidential administrations, wars, impeachments, a pandemic, and civil strife.

This is who we are.

While our mission and principles are unchanged, we have remained nimble, dynamic, and robust by responding when the context changes around us.

We currently face war in Europe, conflict in the Middle East, and tensions between the United States and China. A contest over technological change is intensifying. At the same time, we confront a coalition of aggressors—China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran—that have made clear they are working in common cause against US interests.

Our latest Annual Report looks back at an impressive set of accomplishments in 2024. But what’s even more important, as we look forward, is that the Atlantic Council is designed for just the sorts of challenges we currently face, as our programs and centers address all major international issues not in isolation, but through collaboration inside and outside the organization.

We are particularly grateful to our Board of Directors, our International Advisory Board, our donors, our global partners, and our remarkable staff, who together make our work possible.

With gratitude,

John F.W. Rogers & Frederick Kempe