Global Energy Agenda full survey results

Survey results

Fig. 1. In 2025, which of the following factors had the greatest impact on the global energy system?

Fig. 2. Looking ahead to 2030, which factor will pose the biggest risk to the global energy system?

Fig. 3. Which conflicts or tensions had the greatest impact on geopolitics in 2025 and will likely have the greatest impact through 2030?

Fig. 4. Which countries/regions had the greatest influence on global energy trends in 2025 and will likely have the greatest influence through 2030? (Three selections permitted.)

Fig. 5. Over the next ten years, what will be the most important cause of energy market volatility?

Fig. 6: Mean expected year of peak oil by region/country and sector

Fig. 7. Which of these statements best describes the future of natural gas?

Fig. 8. Which of the following is the primary obstacle to increasing access to affordable energy?

Fig. 9: Median year estimated for net-zero by region/country and sector

Fig. 10. What impact would pursuing net-zero emissions by 2050 have on global economic growth, energy security, and energy access?

Fig. 11. Which segment of the energy sector will see the greatest growth in investment in 2026? (By survey year)

Fig. 12. Which segment of the energy sector will see the greatest growth in investment in 2026? (By development level)

Fig. 13. Which segment of the energy sector will see the greatest growth in investment in 2026? (By sector)

Fig. 14. How will greater artificial intelligence (AI) integration impact the following aspects of the energy system over the next ten years?

Fig. 15. How important are each of the following policy interventions for ensuring the development of the future energy workforce?

Demographic data