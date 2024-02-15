Global Energy Agenda full survey results

Global Energy Agenda

The 2024 Global Energy Agenda

By Landon Derentz, Christine Suh, Paul Kielstra (Editors)

The fourth edition of the Global Energy Agenda kicks off with a collection of essays by energy leaders that are rolling out during COP28. Rounding out the Agenda in early 2024, the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center will release the results of its annual survey of experts that takes the pulse on the geopolitical risks affecting energy markets, the future of fossil fuels, and the transition to clean energy.